     
 
Spacelab
Firefly Music Festival 2024
Start Date: September 15
End Date: September 18
Dover, Delaware
USA

Firefly Music Festival will not return this year.

 

The announcement on X sad “Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2024. We look forward to powering Firefly's lights back on someday when the timing is right, but until then, The Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come. Keep on dancing, fam.” ??

 

The festival is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days! Firefly Music Festival also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

 

Phish had originally made an announcement that the Firefly Music Festival 2024 dates are Aug. 15 - 18. Not that appears to be aspirational, not real.

 

As for the dates, the festival was typically scheduled for June in the past.

 

But, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's timing was shifted to late September, which is a great time of year for an outdoor music festival in Dover.

 

Firefly Music Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. You can find out more in the Firefly Music Festival tickets section below. Check back for updates.

 

The Firefly Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Firefly Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill — you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.

 

The last Firefly Music Festival lineup had Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Weezer, The Kid LaROi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charlie XCX, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and The Heart, Manchester Orchestra and more.

 

Firefly Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

The previous Firefly Music Festival lineup had Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Weezer, The Kid LaROi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charlie XCX, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and The Heart, Manchester Orchestra and more.

 

HAIM, Seven Lions, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad, LSDream, MAX, Briston Maroney, Pale Waves, Grayscale, Magic City Hippies, Jagwar Twin, Nightly, Wreckno, Disco Lines, The 502s and Sea Girls are among the newest names added to the lineup.

 

 

 

 

The Firefly lineup before that had Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo as headliners. Phoebe Bridgers, Cage The Elephant, Roddy Rich, Megan Thee Stallion, Marc Rebillet, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Glass Animals and Machine Gun Kelly also topped the list.
 
 
 
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
