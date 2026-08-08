Froth & Fury Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

Froth & Fury Fest 2027 is officially returning to Adelaide Showground on Saturday, January 30, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. The first lineup wave brings Clutch, Alpha Wolf, Paleface Swiss, Carpenter Brut, Igorrr, Propagandhi and a seriously heavy stack of metal, punk, hardcore and darksynth. And this poster is nowhere near finished. Organizers say Wave One is only the first of three announcements, which means the festival has already gone loud before revealing the full volume. ➜ The real story: Froth & Fury is building the big, proudly weird heavy festival Adelaide fans have spent years asking touring calendars to stop skipping. The event is fan made, fan owned and proudly independent, but the 2027 edition is not thinking small. International heavyweights, Australian favourites, comeback sets, local artists, a darksynth closing party, tattoos, markets and food trucks all share the same sprawling summer day. The date, venue, first ticket prices and first 18 artists are official. Two more lineup waves are still coming, so this guide will need another blast of volume as new names arrive. Froth & Fury Festival 2027 Date and Location Are Official Froth & Fury Fest 2027 happens Saturday, January 30 at Adelaide Showground on Goodwood Road in Wayville, South Australia. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., setting up one very long day of riffs, breakdowns, punk velocity and after-dark electronic chaos. The festival returns to the Adelaide venue after its 2026 edition landed there on Saturday, January 31. The move keeps Froth & Fury in the same final-weekend-of-January slot, only one calendar day earlier. The event is licensed all ages. Children under 10 enter free without a ticket, while attendees aged 15 or younger must stay with a responsible adult aged 18 or older. There are no pass-outs because of liquor licensing, so leaving means the festival day is over. The event is also cashless, with EFTPOS available at bars, merchandise points and food vendors. Get the latest on Froth & Fury Fest dates. That makes the practical strategy pretty simple: arrive early, bring your ID, plan for the full day and do not treat the car like a locker you can casually revisit. Froth & Fury Festival 2027 Lineup Is Already Heavy Clutch leads the first announcement with the kind of blues-soaked, groove-heavy rock set that can turn a festival crowd into a loud and slightly dusty congregation. It is also the band’s first Adelaide appearance since Soundwave 2014. Alpha Wolf brings the modern Australian metalcore wrecking ball, while Paleface Swiss adds beatdown and deathcore brutality. Carpenter Brut closes The Compound with a horror-soaked darksynth rave designed as Froth & Fury’s twisted answer to the old Big Day Out Boiler Room. The strange and excellent middle of the poster is just as important. Igorrr folds extreme metal, breakcore, baroque drama and electronic chaos into one gloriously unhinged live set, while Propagandhi and Counterparts bring two very different versions of Canadian punk and hardcore intensity. Corrosion of Conformity, Death To All, 28 Days and Dark Angel add serious history. Fans also get rare returns from Adelaide’s Truth Corroded, playing its first show in seven years, and The Berzerker, returning after 17 years. Get the latest on the Froth & Fury Fest lineup. Fox Lake, Sierra Veins, Wayside, Ratsalad and Music SA Award winner Raccoon City complete Wave One. That is 18 confirmed names, with two more artist announcements still to come. Froth & Fury Festival 2027 Tickets and Official Prices Official first-release General Admission tickets currently cost A$235.50. Adult GA, under-18 GA and accessible wheelchair admission are all listed at the same price. The listed ticket price includes GST and service fees. Moshtix adds a separate A$3.95 transaction fee to the total order, so the checkout is slightly higher than the face value. Children under 10 do not need a ticket and enter free, although ID may be requested at the gate. Attendees aged 15 or younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is at least 18. Accessible tickets are available for guests who require wheelchair access. Froth & Fury accepts Companion Cards, allowing the cardholder’s companion to enter free when arriving with the paid ticket holder. An optional printed collector ticket costs A$15.29, but it is only a souvenir and does not include festival entry. In other words, it looks cool in a drawer later, but it will not get anyone through the gate by itself. No VIP package is currently listed for the 2027 festival. The on-sale options are straightforward GA categories, which feels refreshingly direct in an era when some festivals need a flowchart to explain where a ticket lets you stand. Why Froth & Fury Feels Different Froth & Fury is not just importing a generic touring festival and changing the city name on the poster. Its identity is tied to Adelaide’s heavy community, independent ownership and the belief that international names, Australian bands and local artists should all have room on a serious festival stage. The festival also pushes well beyond bands and beer. The 2027 event brings back live alternative artists, an expanded tattoo parlour, a larger market area, food trucks and The Compound, where Carpenter Brut’s closing set turns the late hours into a neon horror show. Two new development programs make that community angle more concrete. New Breed gives South Australian musicians aged 10 to 18 a shot at a cash prize and professional support, while Path to Fury uses a battle-of-the-bands series to place emerging local acts on the main stages. That mix gives Froth & Fury a useful kind of personality. It can book international cult heroes and extreme-metal veterans, then make space for a young musician’s first real step toward the same stage. Get the latest on Froth & Fury Fest tickets. It will be loud, hot and probably very dusty, but it also looks like the sort of festival where discovery is not a marketing slogan. It is built into the poster, the side attractions and the crowd itself. FAQs When is Froth & Fury Fest 2027? Froth & Fury Fest 2027 is officially scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2027. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Where will Froth & Fury Fest 2027 take place? Froth & Fury Fest 2027 takes place at Adelaide Showground on Goodwood Road in Wayville, South Australia. How much are Froth & Fury Fest 2027 tickets? Official first-release GA tickets cost A$235.50 for adults, under-18 attendees and accessible admission. The listed price includes GST and service fees, while a separate A$3.95 transaction fee applies per order. Children under 10 enter free and do not need a ticket.