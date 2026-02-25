Gem & Jam 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Gem & Jam 2027 is officially heading back to the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson for three very colorful days from February 5-7. It’s a mashup of electronic music, jam culture, visual art, workshops, camping and Tucson’s enormous gem-and-mineral universe, which is a combination that really shouldn’t make this much sense until you’re actually there. The 2027 dates are official and tickets are already moving through the Early Bird stage. The lineup is still the big glowing question mark. That gives everyone a few more months to start throwing around names, arguing about how much jam should be in Gem & Jam and quietly planning a February escape to the Sonoran Desert.

➜ The real story: Gem & Jam is one of the only festivals where you can spend the afternoon looking at a giant crystal, disappear into a bass set after sunset and somehow feel like those were two parts of the same activity. The early bird tickets presale closes Sunday, August 23 at midnight. Payment plans start at $60 down! The festival says 2027 will mark its 18th year, following its big 2026 return after taking 2025 off. That comeback also brought Gem & Jam together with Arizona promoter Relentless Beats, giving the long-running Tucson festival a bigger production machine behind it. The artist poster hasn’t arrived yet, but the essential planning pieces have. The dates, venue and first public ticket prices are official, so this one has already moved out of the purely speculative stage. Gem & Jam 2027 Dates Are Official for February 5-7 Gem & Jam 2027 runs Friday, February 5 through Sunday, February 7 at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona. The timing puts the festival right back into one of the things that makes it genuinely different from almost every other camping festival in the country: Tucson’s massive annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is happening around it. The festival was held February 6-8 in 2026, so the 2027 edition shifts one day earlier while keeping essentially the same first-weekend-of-February position on the calendar. The Pima County Fairgrounds are about 20 miles south of downtown Tucson, with a huge desert setting that gives Gem & Jam enough space for multiple stages, camping, art installations, galleries, workshops and the kind of late-night wandering that’s basically part of the experience. The event is all ages. Kids under 15 need to be accompanied by an adult, and children six and younger don’t need a ticket. Get the latest on Gem & Jam dates. What Will the Gem & Jam 2027 Lineup Sound Like? The easiest answer is that Gem & Jam lives in the space where electronic music, bass, jam, funk, psychedelic sounds and live instrumentation start borrowing each other’s clothes. The 2026 return leaned heavily into electronic music with CloZee, Tycho, G Jones b2b EPROM and TroyBoi at the top, while the wider bill included Desert Dwellers, Flamingosis, TAUK, Sunsquabi, Boombox, The Polish Ambassador, Ivy Lab, Yheti, J.Worra, Moontricks and dozens more. The 2024 edition had a noticeably different balance, with The Disco Biscuits, Of The Trees and Lettuce headlining alongside names like Spafford, Daily Bread, LP Giobbi and Boogie T. That’s why trying to predict Gem & Jam is fun. The festival can push deeper into bass music one year, pull jamtronica back toward the center the next and still leave room for funk, experimental electronic music and strange collaborative sets that make perfect sense at 1:30 in the morning. The Gem & Jam 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet. There also isn’t a strong, credible rumor cycle around specific artists right now, so nobody should treat prediction lists as confirmations. Our early watch list includes The Disco Biscuits, STS9, Lettuce, Daily Bread, Of The Trees, Lotus, LSDREAM and Dirtwire. They’re predictions based on Gem & Jam’s recent booking history, its electronic-meets-jam identity and the kinds of artists that fit naturally into this festival’s world. The Disco Biscuits, Lettuce, Daily Bread and Of The Trees all have recent Gem & Jam history, while STS9 and Lotus sit almost perfectly inside the jamtronica lane the festival was built around. LSDREAM would make sense if the heavier electronic side stays prominent, while Dirtwire fits the earthy, psychedelic, live-electronic personality of the weekend. There’s also plenty of room for a curveball. Gem & Jam has never needed its top line to look like every other American festival poster, and that’s a major part of its appeal. Get the latest on the Gem & Jam lineup. Gem & Jam 2027 Tickets and Official Prices Gem & Jam 2027 tickets are already on sale, which makes this guide a lot easier than the usual festival exercise of staring at an email signup form and hoping somebody eventually tells you a price. The current 3-Day GA Early Bird pass is $238.99. It covers all three festival days and includes walk-in camping, so you don’t need to buy a separate camping credential if you’re walking your gear into the campground rather than camping next to a vehicle. The current 3-Day VIP Early Bird pass is $589.32. VIP includes the three-day festival pass, Thursday early entry, a Car Camping pass with a preferred campsite area, VIP viewing areas at the two main stages, a VIP chill zone with complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and snacks, a merchandise goodie bag and VIP bathroom access. Payment plans are available. The current GA plan is advertised from roughly $60 down, although installment totals and payment dates can change depending on when you purchase and the ticket tier available at that moment. There’s also a $90 Thursday Early Arrival add-on. Early entry runs from 4 PM to 10 PM on Thursday, February 4 and includes access to the Thursday pre-party, but it isn’t a festival ticket by itself. If you want your car sitting next to your tent, the current Tier 1 Car Camping Pass is $204.99. One credential covers the vehicle camping space, but festival admission still needs to be purchased separately. A Group Camping Pass is $574.99 for an approximately 80-by-80-foot reserved group area. Glamping is currently $1,025 for a pre-set tent for up to two people, while VIP Glamping is $2,297 and includes VIP admission for two. RV people also have options. A Standard RV Pass is currently $270, while Deluxe RV packages with hookups are listed at $532.99 for 30A and $544.98 for 50A. Admission isn’t included with the regular RV passes. Gem & Jam’s current FAQ also lists a $30 vehicle impact or parking charge upon arrival. Walk-in camping remains free with a weekend ticket, which is easily one of the better camping values hiding inside the whole ticket setup. Get the latest on Gem & Jam tickets. Prices can move when ticket tiers change, so earlier is usually better if you already know you’re going. Use the official Gem & Jam ticket link whenever possible rather than assuming a resale listing is the same thing as face value. Camping Is a Big Part of the Gem & Jam Experience Gem & Jam is the kind of festival where staying onsite makes the whole weekend feel less like three separate concerts and more like entering a temporary desert neighborhood that happens to have lasers. Walk-in camping is included with weekend admission, and the festival currently lists walk-in campsites at 10 by 15 feet. Car camping spaces are 10 by 30 feet, while RV spaces are 20 by 40 feet. There are bathrooms, porta potties, free showers and free water stations onsite. Outside food and drinks can be brought into the campground, but they aren’t allowed inside the main festival grounds. And yes, February in southern Arizona can fool you. Warm desert afternoons can turn into legitimately cold nights, so the festival itself recommends hoodies, extra layers, blankets and camping gear that can handle the temperature drop. That’s useful advice when your brain has spent the afternoon looking at sunshine and cacti and has decided jackets are some kind of conspiracy. Why Gem & Jam Feels Different From Almost Every Other Festival The gem thing isn’t just a cute name somebody came up with after a brainstorming session. Gem & Jam happens alongside Tucson’s internationally known Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, when tens of thousands of collectors, dealers, artists and extremely enthusiastic rock people descend on the city. That larger Tucson event gives the festival an atmosphere you really can’t copy by putting some crystals next to a DJ booth. Gem & Jam builds on it with visual artists, live painting, galleries, experiential installations, workshops, performers, gem and mineral exhibits, custom stages and late-night programming. Music is still the reason most people buy the wristband, but it isn’t the only thing competing for your attention. There’s a looseness to the whole setup that feels closer to an old-school camping festival than a tightly controlled mega-event. You can find a heavy bass set, wander into live funk, watch someone paint, get distracted by something shiny and realize an hour later that your original plan has completely vanished. That’s probably the point. Gem & Jam isn’t trying to be the biggest festival in America. Its strength is that it has a specific personality, a specific place and a crowd that actually seems interested in exploring all of it. FAQs When is Gem & Jam 2027? Gem & Jam 2027 is officially scheduled for Friday, February 5 through Sunday, February 7, 2027. Where will Gem & Jam 2027 take place? Gem & Jam 2027 will take place at the Pima County Fairgrounds at 11300 S Houghton Rd in Tucson, Arizona. How much are Gem & Jam 2027 tickets? Current Early Bird pricing lists a 3-Day General Admission pass at $238.99 and a 3-Day VIP pass at $589.32. Payment plans are available, and camping, glamping, RV and Thursday early-arrival upgrades are sold separately. Prices can increase when ticket tiers change.