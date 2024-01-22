     
 
Spacelab
Governors Ball 2024
Start Date: June 7
End Date: June 9
New York, New York
USA
 
 

Governors Ball 2024 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows.

 

The tickets are on sale!

 

Governors Ball 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

The Governors Ball lineup has Post Malone, The Killers, Sza, Rauw Alejandro, 21 Savage, Peso Pluma, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jespen, Renee Rapp, Labrinth, Sabrina Carpenter, Don Toliver, Alex G, Hippo Campus and more.

 

Hit the Governors Ball 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

The Governors Ball 2024 dates are June 7 - 9.

 

Last time there was a Governors Ball livestream, so hopefully that will continue again in 2024.

 

Governors Ball started over 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there. Here's what the Governors Ball venue is like.

 

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

 

The previous Governors Ball lineup had Ice Spice, Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Sofi Tukker and more.

 

The Governors Ball 2024 lineup and Governors Ball 2024 tickets are below!

 

The ticket presale starts TODAY, Jan. 18 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EST.

 

Chack back for updates and access to passes.


Ticket prices will increase at 1:00 PM the same day when public on-sale begins.

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

The Governors Ball map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next festival might be layed out

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2024 dates

 

The expected Governors Ball 2024 dates are June 7 - 9

 

 

 

 

The Governors Ball schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

The Governors Ball lineup for 2024!

 

 

Friday Lineup

Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Farruko, Alex G, Goth Babe, Yung Gravy, Teezo Touchdown, Queen Herby, Flo, Ryan Beatty, Mimi Webb, Arcy Drive, Blondshell, Durry, Underscores, Donna Missal, Lauran Hibberd, Alex Chapman, School of Rock Queens.

 

 

Saturday Lineup

The Killers, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexy Red, Tv Girl, Jessie Murph, Doechii, Hippo Campus, Tyla, Phariomony, D4vd, Bakar, Quarters of Change, Claire Rosinkranz, Riovaz, Skizzy Mars, Telescreens, The Thing, Little Stranger, Maz & Kidd Revel.

 

 

Sunday Lineup

Sza, Peso Pluma, Renee Rapp, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Faye Webster, Kevin Abstract, Cannons, Chappell Roan, Stephen Sanchez, Beach Fossils, Saint Levant, Elyanna, Geese, G Flip, Baby Queen, Husbands, Fcuksrs, Hotline Tnt, The Hails, School of Rock Brooklyn.

 

 

Foo Fighters

Bebe Rexha

 

Check back for updates on Gvernors Ball lineup rumors and lineup predictions.

 

 

 

The previous Governors Ball lineup had Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Sofi Tukker and more.

 

 

The Governors Ball lineup before that had Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, Joji, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, Clairo, Tove Lo, Diesel, Japanese Breakfast and more.

