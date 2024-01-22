Governors Ball 2024 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows.

The Governors Ball lineup has Post Malone, The Killers, Sza, Rauw Alejandro, 21 Savage, Peso Pluma, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jespen, Renee Rapp, Labrinth, Sabrina Carpenter, Don Toliver, Alex G, Hippo Campus and more.

The Governors Ball 2024 dates are June 7 - 9.

Last time there was a Governors Ball livestream, so hopefully that will continue again in 2024.

Governors Ball started over 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there. Here's what the Governors Ball venue is like.

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

The previous Governors Ball lineup had Ice Spice, Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Sofi Tukker and more.

The Governors Ball map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next festival might be layed out

The Governors Ball schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.