Governors Ball 2026

Essentials
Dates: Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 7, 2026 (Confirmed)
Location: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 11101 Corona Avenue, Queens, New York
Status: Dates confirmed
The Governor's Ball (Gov Ball) is NYC's premier annual music festival, a multi-day event at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. It has diverse, genre-blending lineups, featuring popular artists and emerging acts across rock, hip-hop, pop, electronic, indie, R&B, folk, jazz, and alternative music.
Tickets
Get Tickets
Ticket options include General Admission (GA), GA+ (more amenities), VIP (premium viewing, lounges, faster entry) and CITI Pit Viewing (front-stage access).
Lineup
View Lineup
The lineup is out and includes Lorde, Stray Kids, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keen, Kali Uchis, Jennie, Major Lazer and more.
Past artists include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Tool, The Killers, Post Malone, and SZA. The 2025 headliners included Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Benson Boone, Feid, and Glass Animals.
About Governors Ball
The Governors Ball Music Festival is an annual multi-day event in New York City featuring a diverse lineup of artists across pop, rock, electronic, and hip-hop.
Beyond the stages, the festival is known for top-tier local food vendors, art installations, and special on-site activities.
The event is all ages.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and the official site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA. The main entrance is located between the Unisphere and Astronaut Court inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park.