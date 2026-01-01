Governors Ball 2026

Essentials Dates: Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 7, 2026 (Confirmed) Location: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 11101 Corona Avenue, Queens, New York Status: Dates confirmed The Governor's Ball (Gov Ball) is NYC's premier annual music festival, a multi-day event at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. It has diverse, genre-blending lineups, featuring popular artists and emerging acts across rock, hip-hop, pop, electronic, indie, R&B, folk, jazz, and alternative music.

Tickets Get Tickets Ticket options include General Admission (GA), GA+ (more amenities), VIP (premium viewing, lounges, faster entry) and CITI Pit Viewing (front-stage access).

Lineup View Lineup The lineup is out and includes Lorde, Stray Kids, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keen, Kali Uchis, Jennie, Major Lazer and more. Past artists include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Tool, The Killers, Post Malone, and SZA. The 2025 headliners included Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Benson Boone, Feid, and Glass Animals.

About Governors Ball The Governors Ball Music Festival is an annual multi-day event in New York City featuring a diverse lineup of artists across pop, rock, electronic, and hip-hop. Beyond the stages, the festival is known for top-tier local food vendors, art installations, and special on-site activities. The event is all ages.