Green Man Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Green Man Festival 2027 is projected to return to Glanusk Park in the Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales, from August 19-22. That date is based on the official 2026 festival, which runs Thursday, August 20 through Sunday, August 23. Green Man hasn’t announced the 2027 dates yet, so this is the most useful calendar projection for now. Four days of independent music, mountain views, camping, comedy, science, art and the kind of lineup that makes people say, “Wait, how did they get them?” All Green Man 2027 tickets will be released on 26th September 2026. Chaeck back for updates. Green Man 2027 tickets and the lineup are still waiting in the wings. That’s normal for a festival where trust does a lot of the marketing, because regulars often buy their place in the Welsh hills before they know who’ll be playing. ➜ The real story: Green Man isn’t trying to be the biggest festival in Britain. It’s trying to be the one people refuse to shut up about after they get home. The 2026 edition features Wolf Alice, Four Tet, Wilco and Mogwai at the top of the bill, with Cat Power, The Beta Band, Sparks, Aldous Harding and more spread across the festival’s music, arts and culture programme. That gives us a pretty good read on the kind of beautiful, slightly left-of-centre chaos Green Man 2027 will probably want to keep alive. Green Man Festival 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 19-22 Green Man Festival 2027 is expected to run from Thursday, August 19 through Sunday, August 22, 2027. The projection follows the festival’s established four-day Thursday-Sunday shape and the official 2026 dates of August 20-23. These dates aren’t official yet. Green Man’s own FAQ says fans should join the mailing list for details on when GM27 tickets go on sale, which means the festival is still keeping the formal announcement close to its chest. The location should remain Glanusk Park near Crickhowell, inside the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. The official postcode is NP8 1LP, and the setting is a huge part of the experience: green hills, a river, woodland paths and just enough mud to make your footwear choices feel personal. Get Green Man 2027 dates here. Once the festival confirms its 2027 dates, this projection should be replaced with the official schedule. What Kind of Music Will the Green Man 2027 Lineup Feature? Green Man has a strong musical personality. Expect indie rock, alternative, folk, experimental pop, electronic music, psych, jazz, post-punk, Welsh artists and global sounds, with plenty of room for acts that don’t fit neatly into one streaming-service category. The 2026 bill is a useful snapshot. Wolf Alice, Wilco, Mogwai and Four Tet sit alongside Sparks, Cat Power, The Beta Band, Aldous Harding, Baxter Dury, Dry Cleaning, Shame, CVC, Lime Garden and a deep run of emerging artists. The festival’s official programme also extends well beyond music into comedy, talks, film, performing arts and science. Green Man’s main stages have their own rhythm, too. The Mountain’s Foot is built for big emotional moments, Far Out catches the larger alternative sets, and the Walled Garden is where you go when you want to find something strange, intimate or immediately addictive. No Green Man Festival 2027 artists have been announced. The early names that make the most sense as a speculative watch list are PJ Harvey, The National, Big Thief, The Smile, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Sharon Van Etten, Young Fathers and Jamie xx. That list is a set of informed guesses, not a leaked lineup. It reflects Green Man’s booking history, the festival’s appetite for distinctive live acts and the artists who would make sense in a Welsh hillside setting without turning the event into a generic stadium-pop weekend. Green Man has built its reputation by giving major artists a beautiful setting while leaving enough space for discovery. One minute you’re watching a band you’ve followed for years, and the next you’re texting a friend about a name you’ve just found in a tent. Get Green Man 2027 lineup updates here. Green Man Festival 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Green Man hasn’t announced the 2027 ticket release date or ticket prices yet. The festival’s FAQ says to join its mailing list for GM27 on-sale details, so the official ticket page is the one to watch. The best current price guide is the 2026 ticket structure. Adult weekend tickets were £296, Student or Under 25 weekend tickets were £266, Teen weekend tickets were £211, Little Folk tickets for ages 6-12 were £61, Little Folk tickets for ages 3-5 were £41, and infants aged 0-2 were free. Green Man also offered Settler’s tickets for campers who wanted to arrive early. The 2026 adult Settler’s price was £376, with Student or Under 25 tickets at £336, Teen tickets at £271, Little Folk tickets for ages 6-12 at £79, Little Folk tickets for ages 3-5 at £54, and infants free. Those prices didn’t include booking fees. Weekend tickets included entry and camping from Thursday, while Settler’s tickets included the longer Monday-to-Sunday stay. Car park passes, park-and-ride and other extras were separate. For the 2026 edition, the official ticket page listed an Orange Car Park Pass at £32, Park & Ride at £14 and a Settler’s Car Park Pass at £46. Green Man also has resident day-ticket arrangements for people living within the NP8 postcode area. It’s reasonable to expect 2027 prices to be at least close to the 2026 structure, but don’t treat that as confirmed. Festival costs move quickly, and Green Man tends to sell the feeling of the weekend as much as it sells a particular headliner. Get the latest on Green Man Festival 2027 tickets. Use the official sale or resale route when tickets become available. A random social-media seller offering a suspiciously perfect deal is not the sort of folklore this festival needs. Why Green Man Still Feels Different from Other UK Festivals Green Man’s biggest flex is that it doesn’t feel like a brand activation with a stage attached. It feels like a temporary town that happens to have an excellent music editor. The Bannau Brycheiniog setting does a lot of work. You’re not looking at a car park or an industrial estate while a band plays; you’re looking across the valley, walking beside the river, or trying to remember why you thought a dry-weather-only tent was a sensible purchase. There’s also more to do than watch bands. Science and technology programming, comedy, film, literature, talks, art installations, food, family areas and late-night sets give the weekend a wider cultural shape without making the music feel like an afterthought. The festival’s independent identity matters, too. Green Man has become one of the UK festivals people trust to book with taste, support emerging artists and keep its own point of view. That’s why it can sell out before the full lineup is public while larger events are still begging the group chat to commit. It’s muddy, occasionally damp and not exactly effortless to reach, but that’s part of the charm. Green Man feels like a place you travel to, not merely a ticket you scan. Green Man Festival 2027 FAQs and More Music Festivals When is Green Man Festival 2027? Green Man Festival 2027 is projected for August 19-22, 2027. The projection follows the official 2026 Thursday-Sunday schedule, but Green Man hasn’t confirmed the GM27 dates yet. Where will Green Man Festival 2027 take place? Green Man is expected to return to Glanusk Park near Crickhowell in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Wales. The official postcode is NP8 1LP. How much are Green Man Festival 2027 tickets? 2027 prices haven’t been announced. For comparison, 2026 adult weekend tickets were £296 and adult Settler’s tickets were £376, before booking fees. The official ticket page will have the confirmed GM27 prices. Has the Green Man Festival 2027 lineup been announced? No. There are no official Green Man 2027 artist announcements yet. Early speculative names include PJ Harvey, The National, Big Thief, The Smile, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Sharon Van Etten, Young Fathers and Jamie xx, but none of them are confirmed. For more festivals, browse Spacelab’s music festival guide, the Music Festivals 2027 calendar, Music Festivals UK and Music Festivals Europe.