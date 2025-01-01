Groove Cruise 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

Groove Cruise 2027 is officially sailing from Miami January 21–25 aboard Royal Caribbean’s newly renovated Allure of the Seas. That means four nights, 96 hours of music, more than 100 artists, 13 stages, daily costume themes and a full-ship electronic festival that doesn’t politely shut down when the clock gets late. The voyage heads from PortMiami to Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island, where Groove Cruise is planning a private destination takeover with beachside DJ sets, pools, white sand and the world’s largest swim-up bar. The lineup is official too. Adam Beyer, BUNT., Disco Lines, Eli Brown and KETTAMA lead a wide electronic bill that moves through techno, house, trance, melodic bass, drum and bass and several fun detours outside the usual club map. ➜ The real story: Groove Cruise takes the part of a festival where nobody wants the night to end and turns it into the entire operating system. The stage, hotel, afterparty, sunrise set and next day’s pool party are all floating in the same place. There is one catch, and it’s a big one: Groove Cruise 2027 sold out 11 months before departure and before a single artist was announced. Official priority and general waitlists are now the route in for anyone who missed the original cabin sale. The dates, ship, destination, lineup and published cabin prices are all official, so there’s no prediction fog hanging over this one. The only real uncertainty is whether a stateroom opens up. Groove Cruise 2027 Dates and Itinerary Are Official Groove Cruise 2027 leaves Miami on Thursday, January 21 and returns Monday, January 25. It’s the festival’s 39th sailing and comes one day earlier on the calendar than the January 22–26 schedule used for Groove Cruise 2026. Day One begins at PortMiami with boarding, meetups and the Sail Away party aboard Allure of the Seas. Day Two is a full day at sea, which is festival language for dancing from one sunrise to the next while occasionally remembering that lunch exists. Saturday, January 23 is the destination day at Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. Groove Cruise says the private takeover includes food, drinks and its beach-club programming, with optional cabanas and daybeds available as upgrades. Sunday is another full day at sea, followed by the return to Miami on Monday morning. The Allure of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class, so the setting is closer to a floating city than a traditional concert venue. Central Park, the Boardwalk, the Royal Promenade, pools, the AquaTheater, restaurants and open decks all become part of the festival map. The Groove Cruise 2027 Lineup Is Official Adam Beyer, BUNT., Disco Lines, Eli Brown and KETTAMA are the five official Groove Cruise 2027 headliners. The larger lineup includes Andrew Bayer, Anabel Englund, CID, DJ Susan, Ely Oaks, Jason Ross, Markus Schulz, MitiS, Sam Feldt, Trivecta, WHIPPED CREAM, Amy Wiles, Bella Renee, Jackie Hollander, Linney, Luci, Maxinne, Nifra, Raecola and Sarah de Warren. That range is exactly where Groove Cruise gets interesting. Adam Beyer, Eli Brown and KETTAMA pull the ship toward techno and underground club pressure, while BUNT. and Disco Lines bring brighter, more melodic house energy. Trance, melodic bass and drum and bass each have real territory instead of being treated like tiny side quests. See the Groove Cruise lineup here. The festival organizes that sprawl through six genre brands: Abyss for techno and underground sounds, Embark for trance, Rising Tides for house, Siren’s Echo for melodic bass, The Trench for drum and bass, and Taking Back Emo for the delightfully unexpected singalong lane. Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s and Travis Clark of We the Kings help power that emo crossover, which may be the only place on the itinerary where a sunrise rave can suddenly turn into a full-deck group chorus. Groove Cruise also says more than 35 percent of its 2027 artists are women. The official bill has more than 100 artists in total, and sets run across 13 stages during the 96-hour voyage. Groove Cruise 2027 Tickets, Cabins and Official Prices Groove Cruise doesn’t sell a normal festival wristband. You book a stateroom, and the per-person fare covers your cabin, meals in the main dining venues and access to the full festival program. The official pricing page published starting fares from $1,099 per person for select interior configurations, while standard interior rooms started at $1,199. Central Park view balconies started at $1,299, Boardwalk and ocean-view balconies started at $1,499, and premium balcony categories moved higher from there. Suites were the luxury jump. A Junior Sky Suite started at $2,799 per person, a one-bedroom Grand Suite started at $3,199, and some two-bedroom AquaTheater suites started at $6,999 per person. Those figures are starting prices, not flat room totals. Your actual per-person cost depends on the cabin category, occupancy and booking date. Government taxes and fees of $320 per person were listed separately on the official pricing page. Royal Caribbean’s mandatory onboard gratuities are also separate. Groove Cruise lists a total of $74 per guest for standard staterooms and $84 per guest for suites, though cruise-line service fees can change. Alcohol, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, spa services, travel insurance, transportation to Miami and most shore excursions are additional. The Paradise Island destination day is the notable exception, with standard food, drinks and Groove Cruise programming included at Royal Beach Club. When cabins were available, buyers could pay in full, use a monthly plan or choose a deposit plus 50/50 plan. Standard cabins required a $200 per-person deposit, while suites generally required $500 per person, with larger deposits for solo occupancy and certain large suites. Every cabin category is currently sold out. Groove Cruise offers a paid priority waitlist and a general waitlist, so the safest move is to use the official channels and be ready if inventory is released. Why Groove Cruise Feels Like Its Own Festival Universe Groove Cruise began in 2004 with 125 people and grew into the longest-running electronic dance music cruise festival. By 2011, it was large enough to take over an entire chartered ship. That full-ship setup changes the social physics. Artists aren’t simply dropped backstage after a one-hour set, and fans aren’t scattered into hotels across a city. Everyone is moving through the same decks, restaurants, activities and very strange late-night time zone together. There are daily costume themes, wellness sessions, mental health talks, fitness classes, music-industry panels, artist-hosted dinners, games and charity projects through the Whet Foundation. You can go very hard, take a quiet lap through Central Park, volunteer, then somehow find yourself at another DJ set before breakfast. The community calls its lasting sense of connection the Groove Effect. That might sound a little mystical before you sail, but the format is practically engineered for fast friendships: one ship, one shared experience and four days where normal schedules stop making useful suggestions. Groove Cruise is expensive and requires more planning than buying a weekend pass, especially once flights, drinks and travel insurance enter the equation. Still, there’s nothing quite like watching the ocean turn gold during a sunrise set and realizing the afterparty never had to move anywhere. FAQs When is Groove Cruise 2027? Groove Cruise 2027 officially sails January 21–25. The four-night voyage leaves from Miami on Thursday and returns on Monday after two sea days and a destination stop at Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island. Where will Groove Cruise 2027 take place? Groove Cruise 2027 takes place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas. It sails round trip from PortMiami and visits Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. Who is on the Groove Cruise 2027 lineup? Adam Beyer, BUNT., Disco Lines, Eli Brown and KETTAMA headline Groove Cruise 2027. The official lineup also includes Andrew Bayer, Anabel Englund, CID, DJ Susan, Jason Ross, Markus Schulz, MitiS, Sam Feldt, Trivecta, WHIPPED CREAM and many more. How much are Groove Cruise 2027 tickets? Published cabin fares started from $1,099 per person for select interior configurations, before $320 per person in government taxes and fees. Balcony cabins started from $1,299, while suites started much higher. Groove Cruise 2027 is sold out, but official paid priority and general waitlists are available.