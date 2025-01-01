HIM DUB Festival 2027 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the best current date projection is Monday, August 23 through Sunday, August 29 in Rapoula do Côa, Portugal. If that projection holds, you’re looking at seven days of roots reggae, dub, sound system culture, riverside camping and enough low-frequency pressure to make the Portuguese countryside feel like it has its own subwoofer. The 2027 lineup is still completely open, but HIM DUB has something useful that giant festivals often don’t: a pretty strong pattern of returning sound systems and artists. That gives us some actual clues instead of the usual internet game of throwing 40 names at a poster and celebrating when one accidentally lands. ➜ The real story: HIM DUB isn’t trying to be Portugal’s giant everything-for-everyone mega-festival. It’s basically building a temporary dub village beside a river, turning the bass up and letting everyone live there for a week. The festival describes sound system culture as a medium for expression, education and culture, and that philosophy spills into almost everything else happening around the music. There are three music stages, but there are also workshops, therapies, lectures, gastronomy, art, environmental ideas and a dedicated kids area. The location itself is a huge part of the appeal, with the festival built around the river beach at Rapoula do Côa in eastern Portugal. For now, the 2027 dates, ticket prices and artist lineup remain projections rather than official announcements, so this page will need an update once HIM DUB starts revealing the next edition. Explore more Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals Europe. HIM DUB Festival 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 23–29 The most likely HIM DUB Festival 2027 dates are Monday, August 23 through Sunday, August 29. Those dates haven’t been confirmed yet. They’re based on the festival’s newer seven-day calendar and, more importantly, its Monday-through-Sunday rhythm. HIM DUB 2025 ran from Monday, August 25 through Sunday, August 31. The 2026 edition moved one day earlier on the calendar and runs from Monday, August 24 through Sunday, August 30. Roll that same weekday pattern into 2027 and you land on August 23–29. That matters because simply copying August 24–30 into 2027 would turn the festival into a Tuesday-through-Monday event, which doesn’t line up with the format HIM DUB has used for its recent seven-day editions. The festival used a shorter five-day format in earlier years, including August 28 through September 1 in 2024, before stretching into a full seven-day gathering. The 2026 event opens to the public at midday on Monday, giving campers time to get set up before the week really gets rolling. Don’t assume that exact opening time for 2027 yet, though. HIM DUB hasn’t published the next edition’s operating schedule. Get the latest on HIM DUB Festival 2027 dates here. If August 23–29 becomes official, this is one of those festivals where taking the entire week seriously makes more sense than treating it like a Saturday-night concert with extra steps. What Kind of Music Will the HIM DUB Festival 2027 Lineup Feature? HIM DUB lives deep inside roots reggae, dub and sound system culture. This isn’t a festival where reggae gets one afternoon stage while pop, techno and indie bands fight for the rest of the poster. The sound system is the center of gravity. Expect selectors, producers, singers, MCs, live dub projects and heavyweight custom sound systems, with the music moving through roots reggae, steppers, dub, digital reggae and related sounds. The 2026 lineup shows just how deep HIM DUB goes. Names on that edition include Roots Revival Sound System, Wandem Sound System, Mindel Reggae Sound System, King Alpha, Afrikan Warriors, Blackboard Jungle, Prince Fatty, Conscious Sounds, Reality Souljah, Rod Taylor, Keety Roots, Roots I-Vories, Freddy Locks and Guiding Star Live Dub, among many others. The previous edition also pulled in artists and crews including Kibir La Amlak, Brizion, Dub Shepherds, Earl Gateshead, Don Fe, Young Warrior, Mafia & Fluxy, Sasha Steppa, King Alpha, Roots Revival, Wandem and Mindel Reggae Sound System. Go back another year and you find names like Vibronics, Jah Observer, Vivian Jones, Vixen Sound and Dub Dynasty with Ras Tinny. In other words, HIM DUB has been building a pretty serious little family tree. The 2027 artist lineup hasn’t been announced, and there isn’t a meaningful public prediction market around the festival yet. Still, the strongest early repeat-booking predictions are Roots Revival Sound System, Wandem Sound System, Mindel Reggae Sound System, King Alpha and Afrikan Warriors. All five have recent repeat history around HIM DUB, including appearances across the 2025 and 2026 editions, which makes them much stronger guesses than pulling famous dub names out of a hat. Nomad Embassy Sound System is another name to keep in mind because of its central relationship with the festival and its sound system culture, although that connection makes it feel less like a normal “rumored booking” and more like part of HIM DUB’s infrastructure and identity. Get the latest fon the HIM DUB 2027 lineup here. The real fun will start when that first 2027 poster lands. With HIM DUB, the interesting question usually isn’t whether somebody can fill an arena. It’s what happens when the right selector, vocalist and sound system get several thousand people moving beside a river after dark. HIM DUB Festival 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices HIM DUB Festival 2027 tickets haven’t gone on sale yet, so there are no official 2027 prices to publish. The 2026 ticket structure gives us a very useful baseline, though, and HIM DUB uses a progressive batch system where prices rise as earlier allocations disappear. The earliest 2026 full-festival Stepper pass was priced at €200. That was followed by the Rub-a-Dub full pass at €230, which sold out, and then the Ska full pass at €260. Those full passes cover the complete seven-day festival and include camping through the following Monday morning. The 2026 three-day weekend pass is €250 and covers Friday through Sunday with camping during the weekend. There’s also a reduced-rate accessibility full pass at €110. A 2026 daily ticket is €83. Unlike the full and weekend passes, the daily ticket specifically doesn’t include overnight accommodation or permission to sleep on the festival site. The 2026 caravan parking pass costs €80 for seven days and is separate from the actual festival ticket. HIM DUB expanded the caravan setup with dedicated toilets and showers, additional shade, charging facilities, direct Village Area access and a location close to both the river and main stage. Family tickets have also been sold in increasing price batches. The package is designed for two adults plus at least one child and comes with access to the dedicated family camping area. For the 2026 edition, children under 16 can enter free when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with a valid adult ticket. Glamping is offered separately for people whose idea of “festival camping” includes an actual bed and considerably less wrestling with tent poles in the dark. The festival also uses TicketSwap as its official resale partner and says tickets transferred outside that system can be considered invalid. Get the latest on HIM DUB 2027 tickets here. For 2027, expect another batch-based sale where buying early matters. The €200 to €260 range from 2026 is the best current reference point for a full pass, but don’t treat that as confirmed 2027 pricing until HIM DUB actually opens the next ticket sale. Why HIM DUB Festival Feels Like a Tiny Dub Village by the River HIM DUB’s location might be its secret weapon. The festival takes place around Praia Fluvial de Rapoula do Côa, a river beach in the small Portuguese village of Rapoula do Côa, roughly 20 kilometers from the Spanish border. So instead of exiting a giant parking lot into an industrial suburb at the end of the night, you’ve got hills, trees, water and the Portuguese countryside wrapped around the whole event. Yes, you should probably bring a swimsuit. The official festival setup includes three music stages along with workshops, therapies, lectures, gastronomy, culture and art programming and a kids area. The broader goal is to bring different generations together while treating sound system culture as something bigger than entertainment. That community angle shows up everywhere. HIM DUB emphasizes ecological thinking, local food and regional development, and it openly talks about the festival as something that should contribute to the place hosting it rather than simply appearing for a week and disappearing again. There’s camping, caravan space, glamping, a community kitchen and free water access. The festival is also designed to welcome families and multiple generations rather than dividing the crowd into “festival people” and everybody else. And then there’s the obvious part: dub sounds completely ridiculous in the best possible way when a serious sound system is moving that much air outdoors. HIM DUB doesn’t need a skyline of LED towers or a celebrity headliner being helicoptered into the backstage area. Give it a proper stack, a river, seven days and a crowd that actually cares about the culture and it already has the ingredients it needs. For more dates, ticket updates, lineup news and festival rabbit holes around the world, head to the Spacelab Music Festival Guide. FAQs When is HIM DUB Festival 2027? HIM DUB Festival 2027 hasn’t officially announced its dates. Based on the seven-day Monday-through-Sunday format used in 2025 and 2026, the projected dates are August 23–29, 2027. Where will HIM DUB Festival 2027 take place? HIM DUB Festival is expected to return to Praia Fluvial de Rapoula do Côa in Rapoula do Côa, Portugal. The festival is built around a riverside location in the Portuguese countryside near the Spanish border. How much are HIM DUB Festival 2027 tickets? Official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. For comparison, 2026 full-festival passes moved through €200, €230 and €260 price batches. The 2026 weekend pass is €250, the accessibility full pass is €110 and the daily ticket is €83. Who is playing HIM DUB Festival 2027? The official HIM DUB Festival 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. The strongest early repeat-booking predictions are Roots Revival Sound System, Wandem Sound System, Mindel Reggae Sound System, King Alpha and Afrikan Warriors, based on their appearances across recent HIM DUB lineups.