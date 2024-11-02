   
 
Spacelab
Hangout Fest 2026

DATES: May 16 - 18

Gulf Shores, Alabama, USA
 
     
 

Hangout Fest 2026 is a festival from AEG Presents that has great Indie Rock, Hip-Hop and Electronic Music. You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico at Hangout Fest! Check back for updates.

 

 

The expected Hangout Fest dates are May 16 - 18, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous Hangout Fest. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates. The location is on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

 

The Hangout Fest 2026 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Hit the Hangout Fest 2026 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

HANGOUT FEST TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

Festival Essentials 

Absolutely VITAL essentials are comfortable footwear, a jacket, ear plugs, a hat, sunglasses, water bottle or hydration pack, credit card, ID for alcohol, phone charger (consider a solar phone charger), hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes (sometimes a shower is hard to get) and protein bars for low-cost eating essentials.

 

Hangout Fest also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

 

Check back for lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.

 

The Hangout Fest map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach!

 

 

 

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster HangoutFest Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

 

The previous Hangout Fest lineup had Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Jessie Murph, Alison Wonderland, Doechii, Nelly, Dom Dolla, Subtronics, and more.

 

Hangout Fest also has tantalizing food, yoga, DJs at Malibu Beach House, DJs at Monster HangoutFest Beach Club and more.

 

 

 

Hangout Fest is located on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

 

 

 

The Hangout Fest schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

The Hangout Fest lineup for 2026 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

