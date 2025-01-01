Hangout Fest 2027

Gulf Shores, Alabama Mayor Robert Craft said said he expects the festival to resume in 2027.

Dates: May 21–23, 2027 (Projected, based on historical festival weekends)

Lineup

The 2027 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.

Hangout Fest typically releases its lineup in December or January.

Past artists: Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Doja Cat, ODESZA, Lizzo, Halsey.