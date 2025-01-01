Hangout Fest 2027

Essentials
Dates: May 21–23, 2027 (Projected, based on historical festival weekends)
Location: Gulf Shores Public Beach, 101 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Status: Dates unconfirmed
Gulf Shores, Alabama Mayor Robert Craft said said he expects the festival to resume in 2027.
Lineup
The 2027 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.
Hangout Fest typically releases its lineup in December or January.
Past artists: Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Doja Cat, ODESZA, Lizzo, Halsey.
Tickets
Tickets for the 2027 event are not yet on sale and no price information has been announced. Information on ticket levels and perks will be released closer to the on-sale date.
Past ticket options included General Admission (GA), General Admission+ (GA+), VIP, and Super VIP.
Get Tickets
About
Hangout Fest is a three-day beach festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama featuring sunshine, ocean views, and a blend of pop, hip-hop, EDM, and indie performers.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and an updated site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.