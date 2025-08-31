Imagine Music Festival combines a lineup of Electronic Music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get Dubstep, Electro, House Music, Techno and more.

The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

The expected Imagine Music Festival 2025 dates are September 12 - 14, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Also, the festival took a hiatus in 2024, so these dates are projected from the weekend of the 2023 festival.

Over three days and nights, you’ll experience over 100 artists on four stages. You can get access to the pool parties from 12 - 3 on Saturday and Sunday, inside the festival.

The Imagine Music Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Get lost in transformative workshops focused for yoga and mindfulness, art installations, live painters and muralists, outdoor games and activities like Cornhole.

You can also experience cirque acts and find great food and beverage options.

