     
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2024 Divider 2025 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 

 

     
Shim Shim
Imagine Music Festival 2025

Imagine Music Festival 2025

DATES: September 12 -14

LOCATION: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
 

 

Imagine Music Festival combines a lineup of Electronic Music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get Dubstep, Electro, House Music, Techno and more.

 

The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

 

Imagine Music Festival 2025

 

The expected Imagine Music Festival 2025 dates are September 12 - 14, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

Also, the festival took a hiatus in 2024, so these dates are projected from the weekend of the 2023 festival.

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:

 

FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

Imagine Music Festival 2025

 

Over three days and nights, you’ll experience over 100 artists on four stages. You can get access to the pool parties from 12 - 3 on Saturday and Sunday, inside the festival. 

 

The Imagine Music Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Imagine Music Festival 2025

 

Get lost in transformative workshops focused for yoga and mindfulness, art installations, live painters and muralists, outdoor games and activities like Cornhole.

 

Imagine Music Festival 2025

 

You can also experience cirque acts and find great food and beverage options.

 

IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:

 

FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.

 

This will not cost you any additional money if you buy through Spacelab links.

 

It’s actually a great way to support Spacelab!

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 
     