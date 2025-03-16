   
 
Spacelab
Innings Festival 2026: Music, Baseball, and Good Vibes Under the Desert Sky

  
     
   
  Images by Innings Festival  
     
 

Innings Festival Arizona is where baseball season hype meets indie and alt-rock energy under the desert sun. ⚾ 🎸.

 

It’s like spring training, but instead of batting practice, you’re catching killer sets from legendary bands with a side of craft beer and baseball-themed fun.

 

Think laid-back, good vibes, and just the right mix of nostalgia and fresh new sounds—plus, the weather is always absolute perfection.

 

Check Innings Festival tickets:

 

 


The lineup always hits hard, mixing alt-rock icons, festival mainstays, and a few curveball acts that keep things interesting.

 

Past years have brought legends like Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Eddie Vedder alongside rising stars and indie favorites.

 

Expect a stacked roster with just enough variety to keep you bouncing between stages like you’re running the bases.

 


 

Beyond the music, it’s a whole scene—major league baseball legends hanging out, epic food truck game, and plenty of space to chill between sets.

 

Whether you’re deep in the crowd, beer in hand, or vibing on a blanket under the Arizona sky, the whole thing feels like a warm, music-filled home run to kick off festival season.

 

The expected Innings Festival dates for 2026 are Feb. 20 -22, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates when they become official.

 

Innings Festival 2026 Lineup

 

The Innings Festival lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
