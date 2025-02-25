Innings Festival is a music festival in Tempe, Arizona that includes a lineup of Alternative & Pop Music as well as appearances by professional baseball players! You get Spring training and music in one big event. Check back for news about tickets!



Location and Dates: The festival takes place at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Tempe, Arizona. The expected Innings Festival 2025 dates are Feb. 21 - 22 for the first weekend, and Feb 28 - March 1 for the second weekend. This is if the festival follows the same weekends as the previous year.

These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Lineup: The Innings Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been anounced yet. Check back for updates.

BASEBALL: Throughout the event, you can enjoy watching Spring Training games and appearances by Major League Baseball legends.

TICKETS: You can get Innings Festival tickets in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Innings Festival 2025 tickets section below for ticket prices & access to passes. Check back for updates.

EXTRA INNINGS FESTIVAL: Last year, they added a second weekend. There's no ward on whether this will carry through to 2025 yet. This new addition added another weekend of music and baseball excitement, catering especially to country music fans.

Innings Festival was created from a partnership between C3 Presents and Major League Baseball. It was designed to merge the passions for music and baseball, so the festival offers a celebration that entertains fans of both worlds.

The dual-weekend events feature a great combination of music and Major League Baseball legends, plus interactive baseball-themed activities, all scheduled to align with the Cactus League's spring training sessions.

Innings Festival has three stages with rock, pop and alt-country artists; a place for passionate baseball fans to commune with major league baseball players and a culinary celebration with food from the southwest.

The last Innings Festival lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Greta Van Fleet, Macklemore, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, Noah Kahan, Turnpike Troubadours, Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Sheryl Crow, Elle King, and more.

The Innings festival 2025 experience will have music day & night, Arizona spring training for baseball and culinary treats from the best the southwest has to offer.

There's a lot of local Tempe tourism spots, including places to get craft cocktails, late night dining, great breakfast spots to get rid of your hangover, Cactus League spring training and more.

You can also stay up to date on Innings Festival 2025 information with an overview how the festival works. It usually has three stages, culinary demos and curated food vendors.

What Is The Innings Festival Arizona 2025 Location? The festival is located at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Tempe, Arizona. You can also check out the Rio Salado and Papago Mountains. Hike on lakeside paths through the Rio Salado or visit the Tempe Garden Club Pavilion.

Innings Festival Arizona 2025 Schedule

The Innings Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.