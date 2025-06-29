     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
Isle Of Wight Festival 2025

DATES:  19th - 22nd June

LOCATION: Newport, Isle of Wight, UK
 

Isle of Wight Festival happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages. Tickets are available now. Check back for Isle of Wight Festival 2025 updates.

 

 

The Isle Of Wight Festival 2025 dates are 19 - 22 June.

 

 

The Isle Of Wight Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet.

 

 

Hit the Isle Of Wight Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup had Thieves, Angelina Mango, Pet Shop Boys, Keane, Natalie Imbruglia, Simple Minds, The Pretenders, Johnny Marr, Green Day, Zara Larsson, Loreen, Jessie J, The Prodigy, Crowded House, S Club 7, McFly and more.

 

Isle of Wight stage areas & areas include: Cirque de la Quirk , Electro Love 80’s & 90’s, The Hipshaker Lounge, The Intoxicated Tea Rooms, Kashmir Cafe, Kidzone, Octopus' Garden, Old Mout Kiwi Camp, Platform One Stage, River Stage, The Strongbow Yard and This Feeling Stage.

 

Isle of Wight Festival 2024

 

 

 

 

 

Weekend: £220.35

 

Student: £214.85 / Teen (13-17): £214.85

 

Older Child (9-12): £19.80 / Younger Child (3-8): £9.90

Infants (2 and under): FREE

 

Campervan: £286 / Campervan with power: £434.50

 

WEEKEND PARKING BOUGHT IN ADVANCE: £30 inc £1 Green Levy


Islander Early Bird Tier 1


Islander Weekend: £176.35 / Islander Teen: £170.85

 

Isle Of Wight Festival is located at Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight. It's on the eastern banks of the River Medina.

 

 

 

 

 

The Isle Of Wight Festival dates are 19th - 22nd June.

 

 

 

 

The Isle Of Wight Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

The Isle Of Wight Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
