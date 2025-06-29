Isle of Wight Festival happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages. Tickets are available now. Check back for Isle of Wight Festival 2025 updates.

The Isle Of Wight Festival 2025 dates are 19 - 22 June.

The Isle Of Wight Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup had Thieves, Angelina Mango, Pet Shop Boys, Keane, Natalie Imbruglia, Simple Minds, The Pretenders, Johnny Marr, Green Day, Zara Larsson, Loreen, Jessie J, The Prodigy, Crowded House, S Club 7, McFly and more.

Isle of Wight stage areas & areas include: Cirque de la Quirk , Electro Love 80’s & 90’s, The Hipshaker Lounge, The Intoxicated Tea Rooms, Kashmir Cafe, Kidzone, Octopus' Garden, Old Mout Kiwi Camp, Platform One Stage, River Stage, The Strongbow Yard and This Feeling Stage.