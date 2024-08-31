Latitude Festival is one of the most eclectic UK festivals. Early Bird and Loyalty tickets are on sale! Instead of being a traditional music festival, Latitude Festival will carve out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music. Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Latitude Festival. The official Latitude Festival 2025 dates are July 24 - 27. The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates. It has a unique experience set against the scenic backdrop of Henham Park. It’s a family-friendly festival that blends creativity and nature, attracting a broad audience of music lovers, artists, and free spirits. You can check out great music across four different stages - the Obelisk Arena, the BBC Sounds Arena, the Sunrise Arena and the Lake Stage. Last year's lineup had Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Khruangbin, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Orbital and more. TICKETS Early Bird and Loyalty tickets are on sale! Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and Platinum. FESTIVAL TICKETS TICKETS ON VIAGOGO LINEUP

The lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced. Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website. This will not cost you any additional money if you buy through Spacelab links. It’s actually a great way to support Spacelab!