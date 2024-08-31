Latitude Festival is one of the most eclectic UK festivals. Early Bird and Loyalty tickets are on sale!
Instead of being a traditional music festival, Latitude Festival will carve out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music.
The official Latitude Festival 2025 dates are July 24 - 27.