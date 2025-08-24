Leeds Festival is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival.

You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend!

Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

The expected Leeds Festival 2025 dates are August 20 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

The Leeds Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

The previous Leeds Festival lineup had Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.., Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, and more.