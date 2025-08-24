     
 
Spacelab
Leeds Festival 2024

Leeds Festival 2025

DATES: August 20 - 24

LOCATION: Leeds, England, Europe
 

Leeds Festival is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival.

 

You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend!

 

Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

 

 

LEEDS FESTIVAL DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Leeds Festival 2025 dates are August 20 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

 

LEEDS FESTIVAL LINEUP

 

The Leeds Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

Hit the Leeds Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

Leeds Festival 2025

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Leeds Festival.

 

The previous Leeds Festival lineup had Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.., Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, and more.

 

2025 Leeds Festival

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

WHEN DO LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS GO ON SALE?

 

The Leeds Festival ticket sale is now open. Tickets generally go on presale at the end of November for the following year.

 

Regular Leeds Festival tickets generally go on sale inline with the first lineup announcement, which is usually in December.

 

HOW MUCH DO LEEDS FESTIVAL TICKETS COST?

 

The day ticket price usually starts at £100 and the weekend ticket prices are usually priced at £285.

 

 

WHAT IS THE LEEDS FESTIVAL 2025 LOCATION?

 

Leeds Festival is located at Bramham Park, near Wetherby, the grounds of a historic house.

 

 

WHAT ARE THE LEEDS FESTIVAL 2025 DATES?

 

The expected Leeds Festival dates are August 20 - 24. Check back to confirm when these dates become official.

 

 

LEEDS FESTIVAL 2025 SCHEDULE

 

The Leeds Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

LEEDS FESTIVAL 2025 LINEUP

 

The Leeds Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

