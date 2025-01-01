Leeds Festival 2026

August 20 – 23 • Bramham Park, Wetherby, West Yorkshire

Essentials

Dates: August 20 – 23, 2026

Genres: Rock, Indie, Alternative, Punk, Metal, Hip-Hop, Dance, Electronic

Status: Dates confirmed

Tickets

Leeds Festival 2026 general tickets are on sale.

Options include Weekend Tickets with camping access from Thursday, Weekend Tickets.

You can also get Early Entry for Wednesday, and Day Tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (no camping).

Lineup

Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates.

Look for daily schedules and set times when announced.

Travel & Map

Location: Leeds Festival takes place at Bramham Park, near Wetherby in West Yorkshire. Address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND, United Kingdom.

Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect performances from mid-day until late night.

Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.