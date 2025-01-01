Essentials
Dates: August 20 – 23, 2026
Genres: Rock, Indie, Alternative, Punk, Metal, Hip-Hop, Dance, Electronic
Status: Dates confirmed
August 20 – 23 • Bramham Park, Wetherby, West Yorkshire
Leeds Festival 2026 general tickets are on sale.
Options include Weekend Tickets with camping access from Thursday, Weekend Tickets.
You can also get Early Entry for Wednesday, and Day Tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (no camping).Get Tickets
Link goes to the official site.
Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates.
Look for daily schedules and set times when announced.
Location: Leeds Festival takes place at Bramham Park, near Wetherby in West Yorkshire. Address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND, United Kingdom.
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
Age: All ages welcome; under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect performances from mid-day until late night.
Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.