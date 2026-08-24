Lokerse Feesten 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Lokerse Feesten 2027 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the Belgian festival is expected to return to the Grote Kaai in Lokeren for another ten-day run. That likely means ten nights of rock, pop, indie, hip-hop, metal, electronic music, Dutch-language favorites and the kind of city-center festival energy that makes Belgium’s summer calendar so good. The 2027 lineup remains hidden, but Lokerse Feesten is one of those festivals where an empty poster still gives you plenty to talk about. For now, the date projection, ticket math and a few carefully labeled lineup guesses are the useful parts of the conversation. ➜ The real story: Lokerse Feesten isn’t trying to be one giant genre blob. It’s giving each night its own personality, then placing the whole thing right next to the city center so the festival feels like part of Lokeren rather than a temporary parking lot with speakers. The official site is still presenting the 2026 edition, and no 2027 dates or ticket sale have been announced as of August 24, 2026. The best current planning estimate is Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 8, 2027, based on the 2026 calendar and the festival’s established ten-day format. The 2027 venue and ticket prices are also unconfirmed. What we do have is a strong 2026 reference point, a clear sense of how the festival programs its stages and a pretty good reason to keep Lokeren on your European festival radar. Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals Europe are useful places to keep browsing while the official 2027 information takes shape. Lokerse Feesten 2027 Dates Are Projected for July 30 Through August 8 The projected 2027 run would start Friday, July 30 and finish Sunday, August 8 at the Grote Kaai in Lokeren, East Flanders, Belgium. That keeps the festival in its familiar late-July and early-August window. Lokerse Feesten 2026 is scheduled from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 9, making the 2027 projection one day earlier while preserving the same Friday-to-Sunday, ten-day shape. That projection isn’t an official announcement. It’s a calendar-based estimate, and the organizers could move the festival by a day or change the run once the 2027 edition is revealed. What’s more dependable is the format: multiple nights, a Mainstage, Club Studio Brussel, daily programs that can swing from metal to dance music and enough variety to make a single weekend feel much longer. The important part is that these dates are clearly labeled as projected until Lokerse Feesten publishes the official 2027 calendar. Get the latest on the Lokerse Feesten 2027 dates here. You can tentatively plan around them now, but hold off on booking anything non-refundable until the organizer confirms the dates. What Kind of Music Will the Lokerse Feesten 2027 Lineup Feature? Lokerse Feesten is genuinely multi-genre, but its strongest move is the way it gives different sounds their own nights instead of forcing every artist into the same festival mood. Recent editions have moved from classic pop and Belgian favorites to alternative rock, metal, hip-hop, drum and bass, house, techno, punk and left-field electronic music. The festival’s two main spaces are the Mainstage and the indoor Club Studio Brussel, which sits about 150 meters from the main entrance on Sportlaan. The Club is smaller and has limited capacity, so it can become its own little pressure cooker when the right DJ or live act is playing. That means you can go from a major international headliner to a Belgian breakthrough act, a metal band or a late-night dance set without leaving the city. The 2027 artist lineup hasn’t been announced, so any names below are guesses, not leaks or reported bookings. My early five-name Lokerse Feesten 2027 watchlist is Stromae, Charlotte de Witte, The National, Massive Attack and Royal Blood, in that order. That list is a best-fit forecast based on the festival’s Belgian identity, its history of major rock and electronic bookings and the way it builds themed nights around distinct audiences. Stromae would be the huge home-country swing, Charlotte de Witte fits the festival’s electronic credibility, The National and Royal Blood would make sense on a strong alternative-rock night and Massive Attack would bring the darker, more immersive edge that Lokerse can handle well. Lokerse Feesten has historically built its biggest moments around international headliners, Belgian stars, reunion energy, genre nights and bookings that feel slightly more adventurous than a standard mainstream festival lineup. The 2026 program shows the range clearly, with Diana Ross, Lenny Kravitz, Editors, Suede, The Human League, Gary Numan, Dropkick Murphys, The Streets, Oscar and the Wolf, Netsky and Lost Frequencies all appearing across the ten-day schedule. Past editions have also hosted names such as Neil Young, P!nk, The Beach Boys, Van Morrison, Iggy Pop, Black Eyed Peas, Snoop Dogg, Morrissey, Tori Amos and Blur, which is why the 2027 poster could plausibly go in several directions. Get the latest on the Lokerse Feesten 2027 lineup. The booking philosophy has changed since the festival started in 1975, but the core idea still works: put a major name, a local favorite and a strange left turn close together, then see what the crowd adopts. Lokerse Feesten 2027 Tickets and Projected Prices Lokerse Feesten uses a different ticket model from the big two-weekend festivals. You can buy a ten-day combi ticket, a single-day Mainstage ticket, a Club Studio Brussel ticket or VIP hospitality for a specific night. The official 2027 ticket sale hasn’t started, but the 2026 ticket shop gives us a useful price map. The 2026 ten-day combi ticket cost €295 and sold out. For 2027, I’d budget around €305 to €315 until the official price appears. 2026 Mainstage day tickets ranged from €50 to €78 depending on the program, and each Mainstage ticket included access to Club Studio Brussel. A reasonable 2027 planning range is about €52 to €82. Club Studio Brussel tickets were generally €25 in 2026, with one high-demand night priced at €30. For 2027, plan on roughly €25 to €32. VIP Comfort cost €180 in 2026, while VIP Comfort.Dine cost €290 and included a three-course dinner. For 2027, a practical budget is around €190 for Comfort and about €300 for the dinner formula. Camping is separate. The official 2026 camping page listed a €15 per-person pitch, a €49 basic tent for two people and an €80 luxury tent for two people, with the warning that VAT changes could affect pricing. Transport, parking, food and drink vouchers are also separate add-ons. The festival’s ticket setup is refreshingly easy to understand: buy the night you actually want, go all-in with the combi ticket or add hospitality if you want a more comfortable base near the Mainstage. Tickets can sell out by night, especially when the program includes a major international headliner. Once 2027 goes live, use the official ticket shop rather than assuming a third-party listing is legitimate. Get the latest on Lokerse Feesten 2027 tickets here. If you can’t make it, Lokerse Feesten directs fans to TicketSwap as its official resale partner, which is a much safer route than buying a random screenshot from a stranger. Why Lokerse Feesten Feels Bigger Than a Standard City Festival Lokerse Feesten’s real scale comes from how much it manages to fit into a compact urban setting. The Grote Kaai becomes the center of a ten-day music city, with the Mainstage, Club Studio Brussel, food streets, bars and a steady stream of people moving between the festival grounds and Lokeren’s center. It also has a distinct Belgian personality. The lineup can move from a major international name to Dutch-language artists, metal, dance music or a local favorite without pretending the whole event needs one single identity. That’s the appeal. You can spend one night chasing a global headliner, another night in the Club, and another discovering a Belgian artist you somehow missed until the crowd started singing every word. It’s busy, sometimes gloriously chaotic and capable of selling out the nights everyone wants, but that’s also why Lokerse Feesten feels like one of Europe’s more interesting festival trips. For more destinations, browse the Spacelab festival guide. FAQs When is Lokerse Feesten 2027? Lokerse Feesten 2027 is projected for Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 8, 2027, based on the official 2026 dates and the festival’s established ten-day format. The organizer hasn’t officially announced the 2027 dates yet. Where will Lokerse Feesten 2027 take place? Lokerse Feesten takes place at the Grote Kaai in Lokeren, Belgium, close to the city center. The entrance to Club Studio Brussel is on Sportlaan, about 150 meters from the main entrance. How much are Lokerse Feesten 2027 tickets? 2027 prices haven’t been announced. For planning, expect roughly €305 to €315 for a ten-day combi ticket, about €52 to €82 for a Mainstage day ticket, around €25 to €32 for Club Studio Brussel, about €190 for VIP Comfort and approximately €300 for VIP Comfort.Dine, based on 2026 pricing. Has the Lokerse Feesten 2027 lineup been announced? No. The lineup hasn’t been announced as of August 24, 2026. Stromae, Charlotte de Witte, The National, Massive Attack and Royal Blood are editorial guesses only, not confirmed bookings. What does the Lokerse Feesten combi ticket include? The combi ticket covers all ten festival days and gives access to both the Mainstage area and Club Studio Brussel. Camping, transport, parking and food and drink purchases are separate. Is Lokerse Feesten suitable for families? Children are welcome, but the official FAQ says everyone, including children under 12, needs a paid ticket, and anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.