Lollapalooza 2025 happens all weekend long, and here's the story for the upcoming event: one show over four days, with lots of Aftershows events! Lollapalooza was created by Perry Farrel, who now works with producer C3 Presents to put on the festival.

The expected Lollapalooza 2025 dates are July 31 - August 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

We do know that there will be a Lollapalooza in 2025 tho, this has been confirmed on the festival website.

The Lollapalooza 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Lollapalooza isn’t just a music festival; it is a cultural phenomenon that celebrates diversity, community, and the power of music to bring people together.

Its lakefront setting with a view of the Chicago skyline combined with an amazing lineup make it a must-attendevent for festival people in the U.S.

Lollapalooza takes over a significant portion of Grant Park, with multiple stages spread across the park. Each stage is dedicated to different music genres, from rock and pop to electronic and hip-hop.

The Lollapalooza previous lineup SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, Skrillex, Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Zedd, Fisher, Zeds Dead, Faye Webster, Two Door Cinema Club, Vince Staples, Killer Mike, Kesha, Gallants, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Hippo Campus, Four Tet and more!