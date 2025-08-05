     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2024 Divider 2025 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC Divider TECH Divider SOCIAL MEDIA
 

 

     
Shim Shim
Lollapalooza 2025

Lollapalooza 2025

DATES: July 31 - August 3

LOCATION: Chicago, Illinois, USA
 

Lollapalooza 2025 happens all weekend long, and here's the story for the upcoming event: one show over four days, with lots of Aftershows events! Lollapalooza was created by Perry Farrel, who now works with producer C3 Presents to put on the festival.

 

 

Lollapalooza DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Lollapalooza 2025 dates are July 31 - August 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

We do know that there will be a Lollapalooza in 2025 tho, this has been confirmed on the festival website.

 

 

Lollapalooza Lineup

 

The Lollapalooza 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Lollapalooza Tickets

 

Hit the Lollapalooza 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

LOLLAPALOOZA TICKETS
   

 

 

Lollapalooza isn’t just a music festival; it is a cultural phenomenon that celebrates diversity, community, and the power of music to bring people together.

 

Its lakefront setting with a view of the Chicago skyline combined with an amazing lineup make it a must-attendevent for festival people in the U.S.

 

Lollapalooza takes over a significant portion of Grant Park, with multiple stages spread across the park. Each stage is dedicated to different music genres, from rock and pop to electronic and hip-hop.

 

The Lollapalooza previous lineup SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, Skrillex, Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Zedd, Fisher, Zeds Dead, Faye Webster, Two Door Cinema Club, Vince Staples, Killer Mike, Kesha, Gallants, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Hippo Campus, Four Tet and more!

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

LOLLAPALOOZA TICKETS
   

 

 

 

 

What Is The Lollapalooza 2025 Location?

 

Lollapalooza is located at Grant Park in Chicago, often referred to as “Chicago's front yard,” is a sprawling 319-acre urban park located in the Loop community area of the city. The park is bordered by the downtown skyline on the west and Lake Michigan on the east, providing a scenic backdrop for the festival.

 

Grant Park is easily accessible by public transportation, with multiple CTA train lines and bus routes serving the area. The nearby Metra train stations also provide convenient access for suburban attendees.

 

 

What are the Lollapalooza 2025 dates?

 

The Lollapalooza dates are July 31 - August 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

 

Lollapalooza 2025 Schedule

 

The Lollapalooza schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2025 Lineup

 

The Lollapalooza lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 
     