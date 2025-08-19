GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tiers are expected. Pricing TBA.

We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.

Full lineup TBA. Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie. Bookmark this page for updates.

Travel & Map

Closest entrances: Michigan Ave & Congress Pkwy; Columbus Dr & Balbo Ave. Public transit and rideshare recommended.

Map and transit guide will be posted closer to the event.