Essentials
Dates: July 30 – Aug 2, 2026
Location: Grant Park, Chicago, IL
Type: Music Festival (Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie)
Status: Dates estimated.
GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tiers are expected. Pricing TBA.Get Tickets
Full lineup TBA. Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie. Bookmark this page for updates.
We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.
Closest entrances: Michigan Ave & Congress Pkwy; Columbus Dr & Balbo Ave. Public transit and rideshare recommended.
Map and transit guide will be posted closer to the event.
Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.
Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.