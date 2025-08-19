Lollapalooza 2026

July 30 – August 2 • Grant Park • Chicago, Illinois

Essentials

Dates: July 30 – Aug 2, 2026

Location: Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Type: Music Festival (Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie)

Status: Dates estimated.

Tickets

GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tiers are expected. Pricing TBA.

Lineup

Full lineup TBA. Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie.

We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.

Travel & Map

Closest entrances: Michigan Ave & Congress Pkwy; Columbus Dr & Balbo Ave. Public transit and rideshare recommended.

Map and transit guide will be posted closer to the event.

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.

Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.

Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.