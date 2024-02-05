Lost In Dreams 2024 is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that is happening at at LA Historic Park. Lost In Dreams 2024 has a lineup of Melodic Dubstep, Future Bass, Vocal-Driven Dance Music, Bass, Dubstep, and more across three stages.

The Lost In Dreams lineup has Adventure Club, Adventure Club B2b Nurko, Audien, Cloudnone, Codeko, Dab The Sky (Dabin B2b Said The Sky), Haliene, Madeon (Dj Set), Seven Lions and more.

The ticket presale starts Thursday, February 8 at 9:00 AM PST!

The general ticket sale opens on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 AM PST.

The Lost In Dreams 2024 dates are July 12 - 13.

The last Lost In Dreams lineup Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more.

Lost in Dreams Schedule 2024



