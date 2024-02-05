Start Date: July 12
End Date: July 13
Los Angeles , California, USA
Lost In Dreams 2024 is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that is happening at at LA Historic Park. Lost In Dreams 2024 has a lineup of Melodic Dubstep, Future Bass, Vocal-Driven Dance Music, Bass, Dubstep, and more across three stages.
The
Lost In Dreams lineup has Adventure Club, Adventure Club B2b Nurko, Audien, Cloudnone, Codeko, Dab The Sky (Dabin B2b Said The Sky), Haliene, Madeon (Dj Set), Seven Lions and more.
Hit the
Lost In Dreams 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.
The ticket presale starts Thursday, February 8 at 9:00 AM PST!
The general ticket sale opens on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 AM PST.
Lost in Dreams tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Lost In Dreams 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.
The
Lost In Dreams 2024 dates are July 12 - 13.
The last
Lost In Dreams lineup Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more.
The
2024 Lost in Dreams lineup and Lost In Dreams 2024 tickets are below!
The ticket presale starts Thursday, February 8 at 9:00 AM PST!
The general ticket sale opens on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 AM PST
Hit the button below for details on tickets and access to passes:
What are you wearing to Lost In Dreams 2024? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!
SHOP NOW >
Imagine the fun you can have at Lost In Dreams 2024
VIDEO
Lost In Dreams 2024 will be like this
Check the status of Lost In Dreams 2024 tickets
SEE TICKETS >
Lost In Dreams playlist
The Lost in Dreams schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
The Lost In Dreams lineup for 2024!
Adventure Club (Throwback Set), Adventure Club B2b Nurko, Angrybaby, Armnhmr, Audien, Cloudnone, Codeko, Dab The Sky (Dabin B2b Said The Sky), Discovery Project, Egzod, Embrz, Fairlane, Gem & Tauri, Haliene, Highlnd, Jvna B2b Chyl, K?d (Throwback Set), Kaivon, Last Heroes, Le Youth, Madeon (Dj Set), Niiko X Swae, Rommii, Sabai, Seven Lions, Starsigns (Manila Killa B3b Yetep B3b Myrne), Trivecta, Xavi.
The ticket presale starts Thursday, February 8 at 9:00 AM PST!
The general ticket sale opens on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 AM PST
Hit the button below for details on tickets and access to passes:
The
previous Lost in Dreams lineup had Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more.
The
Lost In Dreams lineup that came before that.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by