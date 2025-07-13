Lost In Dreams is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that is happening at at LA Historic Park. I has has a lineup of Melodic Dubstep, Future Bass, Vocal-Driven Dance Music, Bass, Dubstep, and more across three stages. Check back for Lost In Dreams 2025 updates.

The expected Lost In Dreams 2025 dates are July 11 - 12, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates. It's located at LA Historic Park, just north of hCinatown

The Lost In Dreams 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Lost In Dreams 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

The Lost in Dreams Festival in LA is like stepping into a fairy tale.

Imagine a few days filled with killer EDM beats from some of the best DJs around, covering everything from house to dubstep. The stages are wild, with crazy visuals and decorations that make you feel like you're in another world.

There are cool art installations to check out and fun activities to get into, all while hanging out with a bunch of people who are just as hyped as you are.

It's the ultimate escape for electronic music fans looking to dance the night away and lose themselves in a dreamlike vibe.

The previous Lost In Dreams lineup has Adventure Club (Throwback Set), Adventure Club B2b Nurko, Dab The Sky (Dabin B2b Said The Sky), Madeon (Dj Set), Seven Lions and more.