Lost Lands Music Festival 2026
September 18–20, 2026 • Legend Valley, Thornville, Ohio
Festival Essentials
Lost Lands is a full-on bass pilgrimage that drops you into a prehistoric dreamscape where dinosaurs tower over the crowd and the sound system feels engineered to rattle your bones in the best way.
The music focuses on dubstep, riddim, and other heavy bass-driven electronic styles. It feels like someone turned the bass knob past what science allows and said good luck to everyone’s neck.
Tickets
Tickets go on sale January 16 at 3PM ET. Check back for updates and access to tickets.
Main ticket types include General Admission (GA), VIP Admission, and Dino Den / Glamping packages. Lost Lands uses tiered pricing, with earlier tiers offering the best value.
Lineup
The lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates.
The Lost Lands lineup is typically announced in late May or early June, often around Memorial Day weekend.
Past lineup artists have included Excision, Rezz, Illenium, SVDDEN DEATH, Eptic, Slander, Tape B, Wooli, Sullivan King, ATLiens.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
The address is Legend Valley. 7585 Kindle Rd, Thornville, OH 43076