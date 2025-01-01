Lowlands Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Lowlands Festival 2027 is expected to return to Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen for three very full days: August 20-22. That means three days of alternative music, rock, pop, hip-hop, electronic music, comedy, theatre, science, art and extremely committed camping energy. The 2027 lineup remains hidden, but Lowlands is one of those festivals where an empty poster still leaves plenty to talk about. The headliner guesses, European routing theories and late-night stage math have plenty of time to get wonderfully out of control. ➜ The real story: Lowlands isn’t just booking another music festival. It’s building a temporary Dutch city where a techno set, a comedy show, a science experiment and a surprisingly serious meal can all happen before you’ve found your tent again. Lowlands hasn’t announced its 2027 dates, ticket sale or lineup yet. The projection below is based on the official 2026 edition, which runs August 21-23, and the festival’s long-running habit of landing on the third weekend of August. For now, the venue and the 2026 ticket structure are official reference points, while the 2027 calendar and artist poster remain the very large missing pieces. For more European festival planning, hit Music Festivals Europe and the main Spacelab Music Festivals guide. Lowlands Festival 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 20-22 Lowlands 2027 is projected to run from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22 at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands. The campsite would likely open Thursday, August 19 and run through Monday, August 23, following the 2026 arrival and departure pattern. Lowlands 2026 runs August 21-23, so the 2027 projection shifts one day earlier while keeping the festival in its familiar third-weekend-of-August slot. Lowlands is a single three-day weekend rather than a two-weekend event, and the camping is part of the experience rather than an optional side quest. That means Thursday arrival, three days of stage-hopping and a Monday exit, which is a lot more vacation-like than simply showing up for a headline set and going home. The important part is that these dates are a projection, not an announcement. Get the latest on Lowlands dates and venue information. You can use the projection for early planning, but don’t book nonrefundable travel until Lowlands confirms the 2027 calendar. What Kind of Music Will the Lowlands Festival 2027 Lineup Feature? Lowlands is a genuinely multi-genre festival, but its sweet spot is the collision between alternative rock, pop, hip-hop, metal, electronic music and the stranger, sharper acts that make a festival weekend feel like discovery instead of homework. Drum and bass, house, techno, global sounds, Dutch artists and left-field club programming all have real room in the mix, while film, literature, comedy, theatre, visual art and LL Science make the festival much wider than a standard concert bill. Recent Lowlands editions have spread that programming across stages including Alpha, Bravo, Heineken, Lima, India, X-Ray, Hacienda, Juliet, Echo and Adonis, with cinema, theatre and science programming creating entire parallel universes inside the festival. You can move from a stadium-scale pop set to a sweaty club set, a cult guitar band, a Dutch breakout or a comedy show in the time it takes to lose your friends and find a food stall. The 2027 artist lineup is still unannounced, and there aren’t credible Lowlands-specific rumors to report yet. The early watchlist below is a prediction based on Lowlands’ booking lanes, recent festival scale and the artists who would make sense across its alternative, pop and electronic worlds. The early Lowlands Festival 2027 lineup watchlist, ranked by fit rather than confirmed reporting, is Fred again.., Charli xcx, Tame Impala, The Smile and Jamie xx, in that order. Fred again.. sits at the top because Lowlands has the space for a big electronic booking that still feels emotionally direct, while Charli xcx would bring exactly the kind of pop-cultural voltage that can take over a giant tent. Tame Impala and The Smile cover the festival’s psychedelic and alternative-rock instincts, while Jamie xx is the obvious late-night choice for a weekend that knows how to move between indie credibility and dance-floor release. Lowlands has historically built its biggest moments around major international headliners, influential alternative acts, dance-floor pressure, Dutch favorites and discoveries that become the thing everybody talks about on Monday. The official 2026 program shows how wide that range can get, with Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, Parcels, SOMBR, Turnstile, Blood Orange, Clipse, Major Lazer, Nia Archives, Floating Points, Helena Hauff, José González and Viagra Boys all sharing the same overall festival universe. Lowlands’ history includes artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Muse, The Prodigy, Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, Stromae and Justice, which gives the 2027 guessing game plenty of room to get ambitious. Get the latest on the Lowlands 2027 lineup. That booking philosophy has changed a lot since the festival’s modern revival in 1993, but the core idea still works: put big culture, music discovery and a little controlled weirdness close together and see what catches fire. Lowlands Festival 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Lowlands sells one full festival ticket for the complete three-day weekend rather than single-day tickets. The 2026 official ticket cost €365 and covered all three festival days, four nights of regular tent camping, the shuttle between Lelystad train station and the festival site and tourist tax. Lowlands hasn’t announced 2027 prices yet, so a reasonable early planning estimate is around €379 for the standard festival ticket if the organizer makes a modest year-over-year increase. That number is a forecast, not an official price. There’s no traditional VIP pass in the same sense as many American festivals. Instead, Lowlands sells additional options such as Campercamping, Group Camping, Party Pitches, Gllamcamp, luxury touring coaches and other accommodation upgrades. The 2026 ticket was mobile-only through Ticketmaster, and the official site says the standard ticket includes regular camping and the shuttle. Buying early is still the entire game because the festival has a long history of selling quickly. Your regular ticket gets you into the festival for all three days and onto the tent camping area with your own tent. You’ll need a separate ticket if you’re bringing a camper, booking a group camping space or going for the more comfortable Gllamcamp experience. Parking is separate, and Lowlands also offers extra accommodation and transport options. The official ticket structure is refreshingly straightforward: one weekend ticket, no day tickets and plenty of ways to spend more money once you decide sleeping on the ground isn’t your calling. For 2027, watch the official Lowlands 2027 tickets page and Ticketmaster for the sale date, price, resale rules and any payment-plan details. Don’t assume a third-party listing is safe just because it has a festival logo on it. The official 2026 guidance names Ticketmaster as the only official ticket shop and warns against unofficial resellers. That’s worth remembering now, because festival demand has a way of turning every sketchy marketplace listing into a fake emergency. Lowlands is mobile-only, so save your ticket in the Ticketmaster app before you travel. Internet access can be limited around arrival, which is a bad moment to discover your entire weekend is trapped behind a loading screen. Why Lowlands Still Feels Bigger Than a Music Festival Lowlands’ real scale comes from everything surrounding the stages. Walibi Holland becomes a temporary city of 65,000 people with twelve stages, hundreds of acts and performances, food from everywhere, markets, sports, science, art, comedy, cinema, theatre and a camping culture that makes the weekend feel more like a holiday than a concert. The festival also lives far beyond Biddinghuizen. Lowlands has its own visual language, daily media, radio, experiments, performances and online recaps, which means the weekend can feel like a small country with a very specific passport requirement: a wristband. That cultural footprint is part of the fun and occasionally part of the absurdity. You can spend an afternoon finding an artist you’ve never heard of, watch a global superstar after dark, wander into a science installation and still end up discussing a giant sculpture or somebody’s aggressively optimistic camping setup on the walk back. It can be muddy, expensive and logistically intense, but when the lineup, production, tent city and late-summer atmosphere all hit at once, Lowlands knows how to make an ordinary festival weekend feel like its own little universe. FAQs When is Lowlands Festival 2027? Lowlands Festival 2027 is projected for Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22. The dates haven’t been officially announced yet, so treat them as the strongest early estimate based on the 2026 dates and Lowlands’ usual third-weekend-of-August placement. Where will Lowlands Festival 2027 take place? Lowlands Festival 2027 is expected to take place at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland, Spijkweg 30, 8256 RJ Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, beside Walibi Holland and about an hour from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. How much will Lowlands Festival 2027 tickets cost? Official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. The official 2026 full festival ticket cost €365, including three days of entry, four nights of regular camping, the Lelystad shuttle and tourist tax. A rough 2027 planning estimate is around €379, but wait for Lowlands and Ticketmaster to confirm the real number.