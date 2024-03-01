Lucidity Festival is renowned as the foremost independent transformational art and music festival on the West Coast, presenting an intricate blend of music, art, workshops, and immersive experiences.

It serves as an appealing option for those in pursuit of deep musical connections away from large crowds.

It hosts over 100 celebrated DJs, bands and artists, the festival lights up three vibrant stages with a diverse array of music and performances, highlighted by artists like The Crystal Method and Mija.

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes.

Beyond the bounds of a traditional festival, Lucidity offers a transformative journey, inviting attendees into an engaging lucid dream.

Through interactivity and storytelling, it elevates the experience to a mythical consciousness level, cultivating a community spirit and a sense of collective destiny.

Lucidity Festival is the go-to choice for individuals looking for profound, healing, and mythical experiences away from the masses, distinguishing itself from mainstream festivals.

What Is The Lucidity Festival 2024 Location? Lucidity Festival is located at Live Oak Campground in Santa Barbara, California. Located between the San Raphael and Santa Ynez Mountains, it's a sprawling 40-acre expanse that remains untouched and steeped in history, once serving as a campsite for cowboys. Today, this pristine land is available for rent for large-scale events.

Lucidity Festival 2024 Schedule

The Lucidity Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.