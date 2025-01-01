Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 is officially happening January 26–30, bringing five full days of Red Dirt, Americana and Texas country music back to paradise. The lineup is already here, the passes are on sale and the festival’s 10th anniversary is shaping up like a giant island reunion with much better weather than most of the country will be dealing with in January. ➜ The real story: Mile 0 Fest is basically a winter escape plan disguised as a music festival, except the beach bars have songwriter sets and the sunset comes with a headliner. Cross Canadian Ragweed, Ryan Bingham, Wyatt Flores, Old Crow Medicine Show and Kaitlin Butts lead the official 2027 lineup. Wade Bowen, 49 Winchester, William Clark Green, Stoney LaRue, American Aquarium and a deep bench of festival regulars and rising artists keep the poster stacked well beyond the top line. This isn’t one fenced-in field where you stare at the same stage all day. Mile 0 Fest spreads more than 10 stages across Key West, with daytime performances in bars, theaters, hotels, beaches, piers and waterfront spaces before the evening crowd gathers at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park. Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 Dates Are Official Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 runs Tuesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 30. The five-day schedule keeps the festival in its familiar late-January window and moves one day earlier than the 2026 edition, which happened January 27–31. Daytime music generally starts around 11:00 AM at venues across downtown Key West and runs until about 4:00 PM. Evening sets at the Amphitheater typically begin around 5:00 PM and continue until about 10:00 PM, with some late-night shows stretching into the early morning. The festival’s full daily schedule usually arrives about 30 days before the event. That later release will assign artists to specific days, venues and set times, so the official lineup is confirmed even though your personal island route is still a work in progress. Get the latest on Mile 0 Fest Key West dates. All events are rain or shine. Key West in January is a pretty persuasive upgrade over snow and gray skies, but this is still weather, not a resort brochure, so bring something for wind or rain and keep the festival app handy for changes. The Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 Lineup Is Official Cross Canadian Ragweed, Ryan Bingham, Wyatt Flores, Old Crow Medicine Show and Kaitlin Butts are the five biggest names at the top of the 10th anniversary lineup. It’s a strong snapshot of what Mile 0 does best: Red Dirt history, road-tested Americana, sharp songwriting and newer artists who already feel ready for the biggest evening slots. The next wave includes Wade Bowen, 49 Winchester, William Clark Green, Stoney LaRue, American Aquarium, Cody Canada & The Departed, Tanner Usrey, Silverada, Corb Lund, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Taylor Hunnicutt, Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager and Micky & The Motorcars. The official poster also features The Creekers, The Jack Wharff Band, Pony Bradshaw, The Droptines, Bri Bagwell, Courtney Patton, Adam Hood, Jamie Lin Wilson, Shelby Stone, Jason Eady, Johnny Mullenax, The Kruse Brothers, Fabrizio, The Smokin’ Oaks, Jarrod Morris and Little Hopes. Walt Wilkins, Tina Wilkins, Red Dirt Rangers, Drew Kennedy, Josh Grider, J.D. Graham, Jesse Lynn Madera, Graycie York and Blake Lankford round out the initial announcement, with more artists still expected. Kaitlin Butts brings one of the best anniversary stories on the entire poster. She played the opening set at the first Mile 0 Fest and returns 10 years later as a headliner, which is the kind of full-circle booking a festival can only pull off after building a real history. Get the latest on the Mile 0 Fest Key West lineup . The format gives the lineup extra room to breathe. Many artists play more than once, and a full-band Amphitheater set can be followed by a stripped-down songwriter appearance, beach performance or surprise collaboration somewhere else on the island. Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 Tickets and Official Prices The most straightforward option is the five-day Beach Bum pass at $587 per person. It includes general admission entry to Mile 0 Fest venues for all five days, excluding VIP events and parties. The five-day Gold VIP pass costs $1,175 per person. It adds the Gold VIP Party, a $100 bar credit, Gold Chalet access at the Amphitheater, front-of-stage Amphitheater access and a private Amphitheater entrance. The five-day Platinum VIP pass was priced at $1,646 per person and is currently sold out. It included the Platinum VIP Party, a $100 bar credit, Platinum Chalet access, front-of-stage Amphitheater access, a daily catered meal, designated air-conditioned restrooms and a private entrance. The official festival site says its listed 2027 pass prices include local tax and booking fees. That makes the sticker shock more honest than the classic checkout-page surprise, although getting to Key West and staying there will still be a major part of the budget. Standalone three-day and single-day passes are not available yet. Mile 0 Fest says they may be released later based on availability after the daily schedule is announced, so anyone waiting for a shorter option will need to watch the box office and festival app. Mile 0 Fest 2027 Hotel Packages Mile 0 Fest leans heavily into packages because this is a destination festival and the room is almost as important as the wristband. Package prices vary by group size, pass level and property, with the official starting prices shown per person for a two-person booking. The Weekender Package starts at $1,233 per person and includes three nights at select hotels plus three-day general admission for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Beach Bum Package starts at $1,856 per person and combines at least five nights of accommodations with a five-day Beach Bum wristband and the Tuesday welcome happy hour. The Pirate Package starts at $2,033 per person. It adds package-only experiences including a private Songwriter Spotlight theater show, a Sessions at Sea live music sail, a $50 bar credit and a commemorative 10th anniversary laminate. The Gold Premier Package starts at $2,683 per person and includes Gold-level access, at least five nights of accommodations, package-only events and a $150 bar credit. The Platinum Premier Package started at $3,326 per person and is currently sold out. Get the latest on Mile 0 Fest Key West tickets, passes and packages. Taxes and fees are included in official package prices, but the final amount changes with the hotel and group setup. If you want the full version of Mile 0, especially the theater show and music sail, a package is where those extras live. Mile 0 Fest Turns Key West Into the Venue The Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park is the evening anchor, but the whole point of Mile 0 is that the festival refuses to stay put. Daytime stages appear at pools, piers, beaches, hotels, bars, restaurants, boats and indoor theaters around downtown Key West. The Reach Key West joins the 2027 festival as a new daily waterfront venue. The 10th anniversary edition also promises upgraded premium viewing and guest amenities at the Amphitheater, plus expanded hotel buyouts that put more festival guests together under the same roofs. That island-wide setup creates the magic and the logistics. There’s almost no parking at the Amphitheater, and the festival doesn’t provide transportation between venues, so walking, biking, taxis and ride shares are the practical moves. Fortunately, Key West is compact. You can catch a songwriter set near the water, grab food, wander into another show and still make it to the Amphitheater before the headliner, assuming a frozen drink doesn’t completely reorganize the afternoon. Why the 10th Anniversary Feels Like a Big Deal Mile 0 Fest started in 2018 and has grown into one of the signature annual gatherings for Red Dirt and independent country fans. Past editions have hosted Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, The Red Clay Strays, Robert Earl Keen, Blackberry Smoke and Morgan Wade. The festival’s identity comes from closeness. Smaller stages, repeat performances and an island full of artists and fans create the possibility that a scheduled set turns into a collaboration, or that the person you watched onstage appears later in the same bar. There’s also a serious community side underneath the vacation energy. Mile 0 Fest supports organizations including the Red Dirt Relief Fund, Key West Wildlife Center and Key West Civic Association, and fans helped raise more than $55,000 for charities in 2026. Ten years in, the festival still feels less like a giant traveling production and more like a very well-organized music family taking over an island. That’s a difficult vibe to manufacture, and it’s probably why so many people turn one expensive January adventure into an annual tradition. FAQs When is Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027? Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 is officially scheduled for Tuesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 30. Daytime programming generally begins around 11:00 AM, with evening Amphitheater shows typically running from around 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Where will Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 take place? Evening headline shows take place at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park, located at 21 Quay Road in Key West. Daytime music and special events are spread across theaters, hotels, bars, beaches, piers, boats and other downtown venues. How much are Mile 0 Fest Key West 2027 tickets? Official five-day prices are $587 for Beach Bum, $1,175 for Gold VIP and $1,646 for Platinum VIP. Platinum VIP is sold out, while Gold VIP and Beach Bum passes are currently available. The festival says these prices include local tax and booking fees.