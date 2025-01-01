Newport Jazz Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far Newport Jazz Festival 2027 is officially coming back to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, from July 30 through August 1. That means three days of jazz, soul, funk, improvisation, genre-crossing collaborations and the kind of waterfront setting that makes every other festival location feel like it needs to explain itself. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, and 2027 tickets aren’t on sale. Still, the important piece of calendar news is already locked in, and Newport’s 2026 edition gives us a pretty useful preview of the ticket menu. ➜ The real story: Newport Jazz isn’t trying to be the loudest festival on the planet. It’s building a three-day argument that the most exciting music can still happen beside the water, in a folding chair, with a saxophone solo wrecking your plans for the afternoon. Newport also enters a new chapter with drummer and bandleader Nate Smith serving as Artistic Director. His first festival in the role was 2026, so 2027 will be the second edition shaped by his mix of tradition, collaboration and forward-looking jazz. Newport Jazz Festival 2027 Dates Are Official for July 30 Through August 1 Newport Jazz Festival 2027 runs Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1, at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. The dates were announced ahead of the 2026 festival and were also included in Newport Festivals Foundation’s 2026 Summer Gala information. The 2026 festival ran July 31 through August 2, so the 2027 edition moves one day earlier while keeping the festival in its familiar Friday-through-Sunday summer slot. Fort Adams is one of Newport’s best festival settings. The grounds sit beside Narragansett Bay, with views across Newport Harbor and enough historic stonework around the stages to make the weekend feel less like a standard concert and more like a very well-curated seaside gathering. The festival’s official Newport Jazz website confirms the 2027 dates are confirmed. For more American festival planning, you can also browse Spacelab’s Music Festivals 2027 guide and the Music Festivals USA menu. What Kind of Music Will the Newport Jazz Festival 2027 Lineup Feature? Newport is rooted in jazz, but the modern festival has never treated that word like a fence. Recent editions have moved between straight-ahead jazz, experimental composition, hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk, global music and rock musicians who understand that a good groove is a perfectly valid entry point into the conversation. The 2026 bill made that range obvious, with Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, Little Simz, Gary Clark Jr., Flea, Anoushka Shankar, Vulfpeck, Lake Street Dive and a long list of younger players sharing the weekend. Newport’s lineup has traditionally favored musicians who can do something in the room that doesn’t quite fit inside a playlist description. That can mean a legend, a new band, a special ensemble or a collaboration that exists for one weekend and then disappears into festival mythology. The 2027 lineup is still unannounced. There aren’t credible artist-specific 2027 leaks to present as real rumors, so the early five-artist watchlist is based on recent Newport programming, the festival’s current artistic direction and artists who fit the event’s jazz-meets-everything-else identity. The early Newport Jazz Festival 2027 lineup watchlist is Esperanza Spalding, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Samara Joy and Norah Jones, in that order. None of these artists are confirmed for 2027. Esperanza Spalding would make sense as a Newport return because she represents the festival’s ability to put compositional ambition, musicianship and emotional immediacy in the same set. Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper both have deep Newport histories and remain natural fits for a bill built around collaboration. Samara Joy would bring one of the strongest young vocal perspectives in jazz, while Norah Jones has the kind of catalog, musicianship and cross-generational appeal that Newport has used effectively across multiple eras. That’s a prediction list, not a leaked poster. The official Newport Jazz 2027 lineup page is the place to check once the 2027 artist announcement arrives. For context, Newport has a long history of booking landmark artists. The festival began in 1954, returned to Fort Adams in 1981 and has hosted famous performances from Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Herbie Hancock and countless other artists who helped define the shape of modern jazz. Our Coachella 2027 festival guide tracks a much bigger multi-genre event, but Newport is a useful reminder that a festival doesn’t need a giant field or a giant poster to have a huge cultural footprint. Newport Jazz Festival 2027 Tickets and Official Price Expectations Newport Jazz Festival 2027 tickets haven’t gone on sale yet. The official ticket page is still focused on the sold-out 2026 festival, so there aren’t official 2027 prices to report at this point. The best current benchmark is the 2026 all-fees-included ticket menu: Limited three-day general admission was $278.10, while the regular three-day GA ticket was $314.15. The limited three-day student ticket was $189.52. Single-day general admission was $117.42, and the single-day student ticket was $63.86. The premium three-day Jazz Lounge ticket was $1,514.10. Parking was separate. The 2026 benchmark was $90.64 for three-day parking and $33.99 for single-day parking. Those numbers are useful for planning, but Newport can change prices, ticket categories and fees for 2027. The Jazz Lounge package included festival admission, a separate entrance, premium parking and access to a tented lounge with seating, Wi-Fi, a private cash bar, air-conditioned restrooms and views of Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Newport also has a family-friendly policy. Children 9 and younger were admitted free in 2026, with a limit of two children per ticketed adult. Children 10 and older needed a full admission ticket. Tickets are mobile through DICE, and the festival doesn’t issue PDF or paper tickets. The official site strongly warns fans not to buy speculative tickets from unofficial sellers, so the safest plan is to use the official Newport Jazz ticket page and DICE when the 2027 sale opens. There’s no on-site camping at Fort Adams State Park, although nearby campgrounds are available. Parking is limited, and Newport encourages fans to carpool, bike or use ferry and water-shuttle options from the surrounding area. Get the latest on Newport Jazz Festival 2027 tickets here. Why Newport Jazz Festival Still Feels Like a Big Deal Newport Jazz has something most major festivals spend a lot of money trying to manufacture: a sense of place. Fort Adams gives the festival a natural rhythm. You can hear a new improviser on one stage, watch boats move through the harbor, walk past the old fort walls and end up in a set that turns into an accidental masterclass. The festival also understands that jazz audiences want discovery without needing a lecture about it. The best Newport moments tend to feel open-ended, social and a little unpredictable, with veteran artists, young players and genre-crossing guests sharing the same weekend. That’s why the 2027 edition matters even before the lineup arrives. The date is set, Nate Smith’s artistic era is underway and the festival still has room to surprise people. For the broader calendar, keep an eye on the Spacelab festival guide, where we’ll keep tracking the biggest music festivals and their dates, tickets and lineups. FAQs When is Newport Jazz Festival 2027? Newport Jazz Festival 2027 is scheduled for Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1, 2027. Where will Newport Jazz Festival 2027 take place? Newport Jazz Festival 2027 will take place at Fort Adams State Park at 90 Fort Adams Drive in Newport, Rhode Island. How much are Newport Jazz Festival 2027 tickets? 2027 prices haven’t been announced. For reference, 2026 all-fees-included prices ranged from $63.86 for a single-day student ticket to $1,514.10 for the three-day Jazz Lounge package. Regular 2026 three-day GA was $314.15. Has the Newport Jazz Festival 2027 lineup been announced? No. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Esperanza Spalding, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Samara Joy and Norah Jones are early watchlist names, not confirmed artists.