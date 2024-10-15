NOISE POP 2025

The 32nd annual Noise Pop Festival is back from February 20 to March 2, 2025!

Noise Pop Music Festival is a week-long celebration of indie music, film, and art in San Francisco. It’s been running since the '90s, showcasing emerging artists before they blow up.

Super Early Bird Badge tickets are available now at a steep discount, but there’s only a limited number.

With a badge, you’ll get access to all the shows, exclusive parties, special events, and happy hours throughout the week. Grab yours before prices go up once they’re gone.

Keep an eye out—the Phase 1 artist lineup drops soon! Check back for updates.

Think of it as a breeding ground for future festival headliners, where alternative acts from all over the spectrum—indie rock, hip-hop, electronic—rub elbows with experimental film screenings and local art exhibitions. It's like if your favorite underground zine threw a block party.

The vibe is classic Bay Area cool. It’s intimate but bustling, with that DIY charm that makes you feel like you’re part of something special.

You’ve got hipsters in vintage denim, artists on the grind, and music nerds dissecting setlists between craft beers.

Whether you're catching a secret show in a tiny club or watching a future indie darling play their first SF gig, Noise Pop has that effortlessly cool energy, minus the pretentiousness.