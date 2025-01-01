North Coast Music Festival 2026

Essentials Dates: August 28 – 30, 2026 (Estimated) Details for the next event are typically released after the current year's festival is complete. Location: SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago, Illinois, USA Genres: Electronic, Hip Hop, Folk, Jam Band, Rock + performance art & installations Status: Estimated dates

Tickets Get Tickets ▪️ GA: access to all stages and all experiential installations. ▪️ GA Plus: All GA perks, plus air-conditioned restrooms, express entry, and a free anniversary pin. ▪️ VIP: All GA benefits, upfront viewing at main stages, private bars and food options, VIP bathrooms, express entry, and one Ferris wheel ride for the weekend. ▪️ Platinum VIP (21+): All GA + VIP perks, plus unlimited drinks and snacks at select stages, private entrance and lounge, complimentary food and drinks in lounge, exclusive skybox viewing, private restrooms, hydration/massage services, free locker, and a Ferris wheel ride each day.

Lineup Full lineup TBA. Initial lineup announcements expected in January or February, followed by phase releases with daily schedules and stage takeovers. Genres: electronic, hip hop, folk, jam band, and rock acts, and a wide variety of performance and installation artists. Past performers include Seven Lions, Zeds Dead, Chris Lake, Timmy Trumpet, Zedd, Dabin, deadmau5, Excision, and Galantis.

About The North Coast Music Festival is a major EDM festival held over Labor Day weekend at the SeatGeek Stadium campus in Bridgeview, Illinois. NCMF has seven stages: The Stadium, The Vega, The Shipyard, Fire Pit, Club Coast, Chill Dome, and a Silent Disco. Official afterparties happen at nearby venues.