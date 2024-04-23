Ohana Festival 2024 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The Ohana Festival lineup is mostly Indie Rock and Alternative Music festival, with a little Indie Pop thrown in. Check back for updates on tickets.
Check out craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onfre Parks Foundation.
The last Ohana Festival lineup had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more
The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy all top the list of performers.
The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Brandi Carlile, Spoon, Cold War Kids, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco, Black Pumas Gang of Youths, Broken Social Scene and more.
