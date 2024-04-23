Ohana Festival 2024 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The Ohana Festival lineup is mostly Indie Rock and Alternative Music festival, with a little Indie Pop thrown in. Check back for updates on tickets.

The Ohana Festival 2024 lineup IS OUT! Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The Ohana Festival 2024 dates are September 27 - 29.

It located at Doheny State Beach in the city of Dana Point, California. It's one of California's most popular state beaches.

The Ohana Festival tickets presale starts Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 AM PST. Hit the buttons section below for details on prices and access to tickets:

Check out craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onfre Parks Foundation.

The last Ohana Festival lineup had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more

The Ohana Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

OHANA FESTIVAL SCHEDULE 2024



The Ohana Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced