     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2024 Divider 2025 Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
 
 
 

 

   
 
Shim   Shim
Ohana Festival 2024
Start Date: Sept 27
End Date: Sept 29
Dana Point, California, USA
 
 

Ohana Festival 2024 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The Ohana Festival lineup is mostly Indie Rock and Alternative Music festival, with a little Indie Pop thrown in. Check back for updates on tickets.

 

The Ohana Festival 2024 lineup IS OUT! Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The Ohana Festival 2024 dates are September 27 - 29.

 

It located at Doheny State Beach in the city of Dana Point, California. It's one of California's most popular state beaches.

 

The Ohana Festival tickets presale starts Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 AM PST. Hit the buttons section below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

Check out craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onfre Parks Foundation.

 

Ohana Festival 2024

 

The last Ohana Festival lineup had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more

 

The Ohana Festival 2024 lineup and 2024 Ohana Festival tickets are below!

 

2024 Ohana Festival

 

 

The Ohana Festival tickets presale starts Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 AM PST. Hit the buttons section below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

2024 Ohana Festival tickets

 

The Ohana Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL SCHEDULE 2024

 

The Ohana Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL LINEUP 2024

 

Ohana Festival lineup

 

The Ohana Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced

 

OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

The Ohana Festival tickets presale starts Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 AM PST.

 

Hit the buttons section below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

 

Ohana Festival lineup

 

The previous Ohana Fest lineup had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Deaf Charlie ft. Jeff Ament & John Wicks and more.

 

 

Ohana Festival lineup

 

The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy all top the list of performers.

 

 

 

Ohana Festival lineup

 

The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Brandi Carlile, Spoon, Cold War Kids, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco, Black Pumas Gang of Youths, Broken Social Scene and more.
     
     
     
 

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     