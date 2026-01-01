Okeechobee Music Festival 2027

Okeechobee Festival Essentials
Dates: March 18-21, 2027
Location: Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida
Okeechobee Festival is a big, multi-genre camping festival with art installations, wellness programming, and late-night sets spread across the Portal-style stages and campgrounds.
Genres: Electronic, indie, rock, hip hop, funk, reggae, jam, bass, and more.
Okechobee Festival Tickets
Get Tickets
Tickets are on sale. You can get GA, GA+ or VIP tickets.
Ticket prices: 4-Day GA Festival Ticket $482 (Tier 2), 4-Day GA+ Festival Ticket $712 (Tier 2), 4-Day VIP Festival Ticket $1,039 (Tier 2).
Camping and upgrades: Camping passes starting from $168, plus options like Glamping, Rockstar RV, and VIP Grand Kachobee.
Add-ons: Tent packages, Argentine BBQ Supper Club, and The Grove Table.
Okeechobee Festival Lineup
View Lineup
Cage The Elephant, GRiZ, FISHER, The Lumineers, Dirty Heads, T-Pain, LCD Soundsystem, Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, and more.
Daily schedules and set times will be added when announced.
Past lineup names include Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex, Mumford & Sons, Arcade Fire, Usher, Flume, Tame Impala, ODESZA, Excision, Vampire Weekend.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
Okeechobee Festival Address
Sunshine Grove
12517 Northeast 91st Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972