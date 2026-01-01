Okeechobee Music Festival 2027

Genres: Electronic, indie, rock, hip hop, funk, reggae, jam, bass, and more.

Okeechobee Festival is a big, multi-genre camping festival with art installations, wellness programming, and late-night sets spread across the Portal-style stages and campgrounds.

Okechobee Festival Tickets

Get Tickets

Tickets are on sale. You can get GA, GA+ or VIP tickets.

Ticket prices: 4-Day GA Festival Ticket $482 (Tier 2), 4-Day GA+ Festival Ticket $712 (Tier 2), 4-Day VIP Festival Ticket $1,039 (Tier 2).

Camping and upgrades: Camping passes starting from $168, plus options like Glamping, Rockstar RV, and VIP Grand Kachobee.

Add-ons: Tent packages, Argentine BBQ Supper Club, and The Grove Table.