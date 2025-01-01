Osheaga 2026

The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Based on previous years, the lineup is typically revealed in February, with a diverse mix of rock, pop, and hip-hop artists.

Tickets

Osheaga offers different ticket levels for the festival, including General Admission (GA), Gold, and Platinum.

Single-day and weekend passes are available for each of these tiers.

GA provides general entry to the festival, while Gold tickets include access to a private terrace with food and bar services and other amenities.

Platinum tickets offer the most premium experience, combining front-stage viewing, a luxurious private terrace, exclusive services like gourmet brunch and backstage tours, and even more.