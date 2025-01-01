Osheaga 2026

Essentials
Dates: July 31 – August 2, 2026
Location: Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Status: Scheduled, dates confirmed
The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Based on previous years, the lineup is typically revealed in February, with a diverse mix of rock, pop, and hip-hop artists.
Tickets
Osheaga offers different ticket levels for the festival, including General Admission (GA), Gold, and Platinum.
Single-day and weekend passes are available for each of these tiers.
Get Tickets
GA provides general entry to the festival, while Gold tickets include access to a private terrace with food and bar services and other amenities.
Platinum tickets offer the most premium experience, combining front-stage viewing, a luxurious private terrace, exclusive services like gourmet brunch and backstage tours, and even more.
Lineup
Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates.
Daily schedules and set times will be added when they're announced.
Genres: afro pop, indie rock, bass, rap, electro, synth pop, disco, electronic music, hip hop and more.
Past Osheaga lineup members include Arcade Fire, Eminem, The Black Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Childish Gambino, Due Lipa, and SZA.
The Killers, Tyler The Creator and Olivia Rodrigo were all part of last year’s Osheaga lineup.
About Osheaga
OSHEAGA is Montréal’s crown jewel music festival, taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau with massive crowds and a lineup that always hits hard.
It’s part music fest, part art showcase, giving new voices a stage next to global heavyweights.
Over the years, legends and icons like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Radiohead, SZA, The Weeknd, and Arctic Monkeys have all lit it up.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
The address is Montreal, QC H3C 1A9, Canada.