   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2024 Divider 2025 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Out Of The Blue Festival 2025

  
     
  Out Of The Blue Festival 2025  
   
 

Out of the Blue Festival is bringing tropical vibes and world-class DJs to the beaches of Cancún for an epic music escape 🌴🎶.

 

Dance by the ocean, soak up the sun, and lose yourself in paradise this winter!

 

Imagine dancing on the beach with waves crashing in the background, and the sun setting while some DJ drops that perfect track. It’s got that whole tropical vibe but mixed with a full-on festival experience—kinda like EDC meets vacation mode.

 

 

Out Of The Blue Festival 2025

 

It’s not just a music fest, it’s a destination trip and you're surrounded by palm trees, white sand, and people who just came to vibe.

 

Plus, you're in Mexico, so you’ve got tacos and tequila to keep the party going. It’s a scene, for sure. Total dream escape if you need a break from, y’know, actual life.

 

The official dates are January 4 - 7.

 

 

Tickets

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

OUT OF THE BLUE TICKETS
   

 

Schedule

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Lineup

 

Out Of The Blue Festival 2025

 

The Out Of The Blue Festival lineup for 2025!

 

 

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 