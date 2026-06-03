Out of the Blue Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

Out of the Blue Festival 2027 is officially bringing Noah Kahan and friends back to Riviera Cancún, Mexico, from January 7–10. This isn’t a giant field festival where you spend half the day hiking between stages. It’s a four-day concert vacation built around oceanfront shows, poolside sets, late-night music and an all-inclusive resort that handles a lot of the usual festival survival math for you. The lineup is official, and it leans straight into the warm, emotional indie-folk universe that fits Noah Kahan best. Hayley Williams, Mt. Joy, The Head and the Heart, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gigi Perez, Del Water Gap, Buffalo Traffic Jam and Mon Rovîa are all on the bill. ➜ The real story: Out of the Blue is basically the anti-chaos festival. The crowds are intimate, the drinks are already included and the main stage sits on the beach, so the biggest logistical decision may be whether to watch from up close or settle into a lounge chair farther back. The official dates, lineup and vacation packages are already live. Packages currently start at $2,356 per person, but the final price changes with the resort, room, occupancy and number of nights you choose. There’s one very important catch: you can’t buy a standalone concert ticket. The only way into Out of the Blue is through an official lodging package, so this is a full destination trip from the beginning, not a normal festival pass with a hotel problem attached later. Out of the Blue Festival 2027 Dates Are Official for January 7–10 Out of the Blue Festival 2027 runs from Thursday, January 7 through Sunday, January 10 at Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. The 2026 edition happened January 8–11, so the 2027 festival moves one day earlier while keeping the same four-day Thursday-through-Sunday shape. Main Stage performances begin on January 7, but your actual trip can be longer. Moon Palace and Sun Palace packages include four, five or six all-inclusive nights, depending on the option, while Belmond Maroma packages include four nights. Four-night guests check in on January 7. Five-night packages start January 6 or 7, and six-night packages start January 6, which gives travelers a little breathing room before the first beach set. These dates are fully official, and 2027 marks the fourth edition of Noah Kahan’s destination festival. The Out of the Blue Festival 2027 Lineup Is Official Noah Kahan leads the 2027 lineup, with Hayley Williams and Mt. Joy giving the top of the bill a pretty irresistible indie-folk-meets-alternative-rock pull. See the lineup here. The Head and the Heart, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gigi Perez, Del Water Gap, Buffalo Traffic Jam and Mon Rovîa round out the announced lineup. It’s a focused group instead of an enormous everything-for-everyone poster, and that’s exactly the point. Out of the Blue is curated around intimate performances, warm songwriting, big communal choruses and artists who make sense under a Caribbean night sky. Hayley Williams adds a sharper pop-rock edge, while Mt. Joy and The Head and the Heart bring the kind of singalong-ready folk rock that feels built for a crowd with its feet in the sand. Gregory Alan Isakov supplies the hush, Gigi Perez and Del Water Gap push the modern indie-pop side, and Buffalo Traffic Jam and Mon Rovîa widen the discovery lane. The official experience also promises a Noah Kahan & Friends set on the Main Stage, which is usually where the festival’s collaborative energy gets turned all the way up. Daily schedules, set times and any additional surprise guests still have room to arrive later, but the core 2027 lineup is already confirmed. Out of the Blue Festival 2027 Tickets and Official Package Prices Out of the Blue doesn’t sell traditional festival tickets. Every booking is a concert vacation package that combines your room, event admission and a large part of the resort experience. Official packages currently start at $2,356 per person. That is the starting price, not one universal rate. Your total depends on the resort, room category, occupancy and whether you stay four, five or six nights. Moon Palace options include Run of House, Sunrise, Nizuc, Golf Course, Venue and The Grand. Run of House is the lowest-priced category and assigns your exact room area at check-in, while Venue rooms keep you closest to the oceanfront stage. The Grand is the premium Moon Palace experience, and some inventory may move to a waitlist as packages sell. Sun Palace offers an adults-only stay about a 20-minute event shuttle ride away. Belmond Maroma is the more elevated boutique option, with private transportation, daily breakfast and a $500 food-and-beverage credit per person, but it isn’t an all-inclusive resort in the same way Moon Palace and Sun Palace are. Moon Palace and Sun Palace packages cover the room, unlimited meals and drinks at participating resort restaurants and bars, admission to every show night, pool parties, late-night sets and official airport transportation. Sun Palace and Belmond guests also receive daily transportation to and from the event at Moon Palace. Package prices include processing fees, including the built-in $100 Tixr processing fee. A payment plan starts with a 5% deposit, followed by monthly installments, and carries a one-time $50 payment-plan fee. Get tickets here. The festival is all ages. At Moon Palace, infants ages 0–3 can attend free, while children ages 4–17 can be added for $100 per child, per night. Belmond Maroma doesn’t offer the same discounted minor pricing. All packages are non-transferable and non-refundable, and there are no individual concert tickets, so travel insurance is worth considering before you lock in a trip this large. Why Out of the Blue Feels More Like a Music Vacation The scale is what makes Out of the Blue different. The crowd is small enough for the performances to feel personal, but the production still lands like a major festival. The oceanfront Main Stage is the center of the trip, with food, drinks and art installations around it. You can push close for the full concert feeling or hang back near the lounge chairs and let the beach do half the production design. During the day, music shifts to poolside sets with swim-up bars and roaming service. After the beach shows, the late-night stage keeps going with more performances, more food and a crowd that has absolutely stopped checking what day it is. There are also artist activities, which can include soccer, beer pong, FlowRider competitions and yoga with live music. That brings artists and fans into the same resort universe in a way a normal backstage barrier never really allows. Yes, the package price is a serious commitment. But it also bundles the festival, resort stay, meals, drinks and transportation into one trip. If your ideal festival includes fewer lines, no camping and a bed within reach of the beach, Out of the Blue understands the assignment. FAQs When is Out of the Blue Festival 2027? Out of the Blue Festival 2027 is officially scheduled for January 7–10. Main Stage performances begin January 7, while lodging packages can include four, five or six nights. Where will Out of the Blue Festival 2027 take place? The festival takes place at Moon Palace Cancún, located at Cancún - Chetumal Km 340 in Riviera Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Who is playing Out of the Blue Festival 2027? The official lineup features Noah Kahan, Hayley Williams, Mt. Joy, The Head and the Heart, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gigi Perez, Del Water Gap, Buffalo Traffic Jam and Mon Rovîa. How much are Out of the Blue Festival 2027 tickets? Official all-inclusive concert vacation packages currently start at $2,356 per person. Prices vary by resort, room, occupancy and length of stay. Individual concert tickets are not available.