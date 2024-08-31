  OUTSIDE LANDS 2025  

Outside Lands started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. Check back for updates on tickets. Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Outside Lands. The official 2025 dates are August 8 - 10. The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates. There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival. There’s an Outside Lands Scavenger Hunt to support the Outside Lands Works fund. You have a chance to win VIP upgrades, FOH viewings and more. House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on! Last year's lineup had The Killers, Daniel Caesar, JUNGLE, Gryffin, and Young The Giant, Tyler, The Creator, The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Chris Lake, ScHoolboy Q, FLETCHER, Sturgill Simpson, KAYTRANADA, Teddy Swims, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Slowdive, Killer Mike and more. The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop. The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe. It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents. Outside Lands is located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. It's an urban park between the Richmond and Sunset districts in the city. It playes host to about 40-60,000 people a day. TICKETS Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and Platinum. OUTSIDE LANDS TICKETS TICKETS ON STUBHUB TICKETS ON VIAGOGO LINEUP

The lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.