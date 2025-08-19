Outside Lands 2026

Essentials
Dates: Aug 7 – Aug 9, 2026
Location: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA
Type: Music Festival (Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie)
Status: Scheduled
August 7 – August 9 • Golden Gate Park • San Francisco, California
Dates: Aug 7 – Aug 9, 2026
Location: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA
Type: Music Festival (Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie)
Status: Scheduled
GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tiers are expected. Pricing TBA.Get Tickets
Full lineup TBA. (Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie. Bookmark this page for updates.
We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.
Closest entrances: JFK Dr & 36th Ave; Fulton St & 30th Ave. Public transit and rideshare recommended.
Map and transit guide will be posted closer to the event.
Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.
Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.