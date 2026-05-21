Party In The Paddock 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Party In The Paddock 2027 is officially heading back to Quercus Park in Carrick, Tasmania, from February 4-7 for four very full days of music, camping, art and whatever beautiful chaos the paddock decides to invent next. It’s the festival’s 14th run, and the dates are already locked in, so there’s no speculative calendar math needed this time. The public 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but Party In The Paddock has already opened its Early Bird cycle and confirmed a mix of four-day, three-day, camping, non-camping and VIP ticket options. That gives us the important part right now: the dates are real, the venue is real, the ticket structure is taking shape, and the artist guessing game has officially entered the group chat. ➜ The real story: Party In The Paddock has grown into Tasmania’s big summer music pilgrimage without sanding off the scrappy, local, slightly feral personality that made people love it in the first place. It still feels like a festival built by people who actually want to be at the festival. The 2026 edition drew a record crowd of around 14,000 on its biggest day and packed more than 180 acts into the weekend, with roughly half of the performers coming from Tasmania. There’s also a changing-of-the-guard angle heading into 2027. Founder and longtime artistic director Jesse Higgs stepped away after the 2026 festival, leaving longtime co-directors Alec McLelland and Ryan Limb to carry the Paddock into its next era. Party In The Paddock 2027 Dates Are Official for February 4-7 Party In The Paddock 2027 runs Thursday, February 4 through Sunday, February 7 at Quercus Park, 415 Oaks Road in Carrick, Tasmania. The 2026 festival ran February 5-8, so the 2027 edition shifts one day earlier on the calendar while keeping the same early-February slot. The festival describes 2027 as its 14th annual pilgrimage, with four days of music, art, community and camping in the Tasmanian countryside. Quercus Park sits outside Launceston and gives PITP the room to operate like a proper camping festival instead of a concert that happens to have food trucks. Get the latest on Party In The Paddock dates. The useful bit is that these dates are official. Flights, accommodation and the annual debate over whether you’re actually going to camp can all start now. What Will the Party In The Paddock 2027 Lineup Look Like? The Party In The Paddock 2027 lineup hasn’t been publicly announced yet. The festival is already taking artist expressions of interest, and its Early Bird promotion teased buyers with an advance lineup leak, but there’s no official public artist poster yet. That means every name floating around right now belongs in the prediction bucket, not the confirmed lineup bucket. For a very early watchlist, names that fit PITP’s booking DNA include Spacey Jane, Confidence Man, DMA’S, Royel Otis, G Flip, King Stingray, The Jungle Giants and Vera Blue. None of those artists are confirmed for 2027, but they sit comfortably in the Australian indie, alternative, pop and dance lane the festival returns to again and again. The real lineup could easily go wider. PITP has built a reputation for mixing big Australian acts with international bookings, electronic sets, punk, hip-hop, singer-songwriters and a very deep Tasmanian undercard. The 2026 lineup was led by Ocean Alley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Veronicas, SOFI TUKKER and The Temper Trap, with Flight Facilities, Peking Duk, Ball Park Music, Peach PRC, Mallrat, Genesis Owusu, Dune Rats, Baker Boy, Old Mervs, Ruby Fields and plenty more spread through the bill. Recent editions have also brought names including Empire of the Sun, AURORA, The Kooks, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rudimental, Milky Chance, Tash Sultana, G Flip and Lime Cordiale to Tasmania. Go further back and the festival’s history runs through acts like Lily Allen, The Presets, Gang of Youths, Matt Corby, Hermitude, Dune Rats and a long list of emerging Australian artists who got much bigger later. Get the latest on the Party In The Paddock lineup. The fun part is that PITP can book a nostalgia-heavy international pop act, a Triple J favorite, a sweaty electronic set and a Tasmanian band you’ve never heard of, then make the whole thing feel like it belongs on the same weekend. Party In The Paddock 2027 Tickets and Early Bird Options Party In The Paddock has already announced the 2027 Early Bird ticket structure. The limited Early Bird release opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 and was promoted as the lowest-priced ticket release of the year. The official 2027 ticket options include 4 Day Camping & Festival, 3 Day Camping & Festival, 4 Day Festival Entry without camping, and 3 Day Festival Entry without camping. The four-day non-camping ticket is new for 2027. There are also separate VIP upgrades for camping ticket holders and multi-day non-camping ticket holders, plus a vehicle pass if you want to camp with your car. The camping VIP upgrade includes access to the VIP Bar & Deck, premium VIP camping, free hot showers and express vehicle entry. The non-camping VIP upgrade includes VIP Bar & Deck access. The VIP Bar & Deck operates Friday through Sunday and becomes 18+ after 7:30 p.m. One detail worth not discovering at the gate: camping tickets and vehicle passes are separate. If you’re bringing a car into the campground, you need the correct vehicle add-on too. PITP is all ages. Kids 12 and under are free and don’t need a ticket, while patrons 13 and older need their own ticket. Under-18 attendees also have guardian and consent-form requirements. The festival says tickets aren’t refundable, although transfers will be enabled closer to the event. Ticket holders may also be able to upgrade between camping and non-camping options through Oztix, subject to availability. The important missing number right now is the actual public 2027 price list. The official Early Bird information page currently explains the ticket types and sale timing but doesn’t publish the ticket prices, so we’re leaving fake precision out of this guide and out of the structured data. Get the latest on Party In The Paddock tickets. Why Party In The Paddock Feels Bigger Than Its Name Suggests The name makes it sound like somebody found a field, borrowed a PA and invited a few mates. That spirit is still hiding in there, but the modern Party In The Paddock is a serious multi-day festival with multiple stages, a giant campsite, art, food, late-night programming and a lineup that regularly jumps between local discoveries and international names. That scale didn’t happen overnight. PITP started in 2013 as a small local gathering and gradually turned into Tasmania’s largest multi-day camping festival, while keeping local artists unusually close to the center of the event. The 2026 festival showed exactly why that matters. More than 180 acts played, roughly half were Tasmanian, and the biggest day pulled a record crowd of about 14,000 people to Quercus Park. It’s also never been just a lineup poster with a fence around it. Previous editions have mixed the music with visual art, comedy, podcasts, cabaret, drag, skating, wellness sessions and the kind of campground energy that can turn breakfast into an accidental social event. For 2027, the most interesting question is whether a festival that has grown this much can keep the underdog feeling that made it special. So far, that tension is basically the whole charm: bigger stages, bigger bookings, still a paddock. FAQs When is Party In The Paddock 2027? Party In The Paddock 2027 is officially scheduled for Thursday, February 4 through Sunday, February 7, 2027. Where is Party In The Paddock 2027? Party In The Paddock 2027 takes place at Quercus Park, 415 Oaks Road, Carrick, Tasmania 7291, near Launceston. Who is playing Party In The Paddock 2027 and how much are tickets? The public 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Early Bird ticket types have been announced, including three-day and four-day camping and non-camping options plus VIP upgrades, but the festival’s current public Early Bird info page doesn’t list exact ticket prices.