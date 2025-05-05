     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2024 Divider 2025 Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 

 

   
Shim   Shim
Phoenix Lights 2025
Start Date: March 28
End Date: March 29
Phoenix, Arizona, USA
 

Phoenix Lights has a lineup of great Trap Music, Hip-Hop, House Music and more!

 

It's produced by Arizona-based Relentless Beats, who creates festivals and concerts with DJs and electronic music producers from around the world. Check back for updates on Phoenix Lights 2025.

 

 

Phoenix Lights DATES AND LOCATION

The expected Phoenix Lights 2025 dates are March 28 - 29, If the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

It's located at The Phoenix Raceway.

 

 

Phoenix Lights Lineup

The Phoenix Lights 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Phoenix Lights lineup section farther below for a complete list of names of who will perform. Check back for updates.

 

 

Phoenix Lights Tickets

Phoenix Lights tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

PHOENIX LIGHTS TICKETS
 

PHOENIX LIGHTS TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

Phoenix Lights 2025

 

The festival was named after a UFO sighting over Phoenix that reported strange lights. The phenomenon was reported by thousands of people! So ... what a great name for the lights at an an electronic music festival, right?

 

Phoenix Lights 2025

 

Phoenix Lights Festival has four stages: Invasion, Fallout, The Colony and The Mothership, which is the main stage.

 

Important times: the gates open at 5:00 PM, the music starts at 5:00 PM and the curfew is 2:00 AM. The event is 18+.

 

 

Phoenix Lights 2025

 

The last Phoenix Lights lineup had Seven Lions, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, Deorro B2B Valentino Khan, Joyryde B2B Habstrakt, Dr. Oliver Tree, Alok, Apache, Goddard, AA, AlleyCVT, Sabai, Levity, Residuo and Mamba.

 

Phoenix Lights tickets

 

Phoenix Lights tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

PHOENIX LIGHTS TICKETS
 

PHOENIX LIGHTS TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

 

What Is The Phoenix Lights 2025 Location?

Phoenix Lights is located at The Phoenix Raceway, a race track located in Avondale, Arizona, southwest of Phoenix.

 

 

 

 

 

What are the Phoenix Lights 2025 dates?

The Phoenix Lights dates for 2025 are March 28 - 29, If the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

 

Phoenix Lights 2025 Schedule

 

The Phoenix Lights schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Phoenix Lights 2025 Lineup

 

The Phoenix Lights lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 
     