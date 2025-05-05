Phoenix Lights has a lineup of great Trap Music, Hip-Hop, House Music and more!

It's produced by Arizona-based Relentless Beats, who creates festivals and concerts with DJs and electronic music producers from around the world. Check back for updates on Phoenix Lights 2025.

The expected Phoenix Lights 2025 dates are March 28 - 29, If the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's located at The Phoenix Raceway.

The Phoenix Lights 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Phoenix Lights lineup section farther below for a complete list of names of who will perform. Check back for updates.

Phoenix Lights tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The festival was named after a UFO sighting over Phoenix that reported strange lights. The phenomenon was reported by thousands of people! So ... what a great name for the lights at an an electronic music festival, right?

Phoenix Lights Festival has four stages: Invasion, Fallout, The Colony and The Mothership, which is the main stage.

Important times: the gates open at 5:00 PM, the music starts at 5:00 PM and the curfew is 2:00 AM. The event is 18+.

The last Phoenix Lights lineup had Seven Lions, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, Deorro B2B Valentino Khan, Joyryde B2B Habstrakt, Dr. Oliver Tree, Alok, Apache, Goddard, AA, AlleyCVT, Sabai, Levity, Residuo and Mamba.