Planet Desert Rock 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Planet Desert Rock Weekend VII is officially coming back to Las Vegas for four nights from January 28 through January 31, 2027. This is not the kind of festival where you spend half the night sprinting between six stages with a schedule open on your phone. Planet Desert Rock is intentionally smaller, louder and way more personal, with 21 heavy rock, stoner, psych and blues-driven bands stacked into one carefully curated weekend. The venue stays intimate, the shows happen at night and the whole thing is designed so you can actually watch the bands instead of doing festival logistics as a full-time job. ➜ The real story: Planet Desert Rock is basically the anti-mega-festival. It keeps the crowd small, the riffs enormous and the distance between the audience and the bands refreshingly short. Vegas Rock Revolution has already confirmed the 2027 dates, venue and current 21-band lineup, so there is much less guessing to do here than with most festivals this far out. Tickets are also on sale now, with multi-night passes, individual-night options, VIP packages and bundles appearing through the official Eventbrite listing. The 2027 edition returns to The Usual Place in downtown Las Vegas, where the festival is keeping its one-stage setup and a deliberately limited overall capacity. That small-room energy is not a side effect. It is the entire point. Planet Desert Rock 2027 Dates Are Official for January 28–31 Planet Desert Rock Weekend VII runs Thursday, January 28 through Sunday, January 31, 2027 at The Usual Place in Las Vegas. The 2026 edition ran January 29 through February 1, so the 2027 festival lands one day earlier on the calendar while keeping the same four-evening format. That evening-only setup is one of the festival’s smartest ideas. You can sleep late, wander downtown, hit a museum, grab food, recover from the night before or do whatever version of Las Vegas you personally consider responsible, then head to the venue when the amps wake up. The Usual Place is at 100 S Maryland Parkway, Suite 110, near the lower end of Fremont Street. The official ticket listing currently identifies the event as 21+, so this is very much an adult rock weekend rather than an all-ages festival field. Get the latest on Vegas Rock Revolution dates. Planet Desert Rock 2027 Lineup Is Already Stacked The Planet Desert Rock 2027 lineup is built around the heavy underground rather than radio-size headliners, which is exactly why it looks so good. The current bill includes Greenleaf, Sergeant Thunderhoof, Humulus, Brimstone Coven, Sundrifter, Shun, Florist, Winds of Neptune, Black Rainbows, Steak, Droids Attack, Child, Carson, Mothership, Siena Root, Howling Giant, Cowboys & Aliens, Gozu, The Cold Stares, Carousel and Sasquatch. There are some genuinely rare bookings buried in that list. Greenleaf is coming over from Sweden for an exclusive West Coast appearance, Siena Root is lined up for a U.S. debut, Child is making the trip from Australia and Cowboys & Aliens is crossing over from Belgium for its first U.S. appearance. The lineup also has a very Planet Desert Rock mix of returning favorites and bands that feel perfectly engineered for a room full of riff obsessives. Mothership brings the Texas heavy-rock swagger, Black Rainbows brings Italian fuzz, Gozu and Sasquatch bring serious low-end weight, while The Cold Stares and Carousel push the weekend closer to bluesy and classic-rock territory. Howling Giant and Sergeant Thunderhoof add another fun wrinkle. The festival has teased special material connected to their Ripple Music split, which makes this feel less like a collection of tour stops and more like a weekend assembled by someone who actually follows the scene. Get the latest on the Planet Desert Rock lineup. Planet Desert Rock 2027 Tickets, VIP and Current Prices Planet Desert Rock tickets work differently from the giant destination festivals. The current setup includes three-night and four-night choices, individual-night tickets, VIP packages and poster bundles or add-ons, depending on what is still available. Current syndicated listings tied to the official Eventbrite inventory show ticket prices running roughly from $140 to $235. Early listings have also shown a four-night VIP option at $225 and a four-night poster bundle around $210. Those prices and allotments can move as ticket blocks sell, so the official Eventbrite page is the source to check before buying. This is not a festival where it makes sense to assume there will always be another giant wave of inventory later. The VIP package is especially interesting because it is built around access instead of generic luxury branding. Vegas Rock Revolution says VIP includes early entry, the chance to be behind the scenes for soundcheck, a wristband that makes re-entry easier and a festival poster. The festival has also said it plans to keep total sales around 400 rather than oversell the room and move into a larger venue. That tells you almost everything about the philosophy here. Get the latest on Planet Desert Rock tickets. Why Planet Desert Rock Feels Different From a Normal Festival The easy answer is scale, but it is really the way the scale changes the experience. There is one stage, no overlapping sets and no need to sacrifice one band to catch half of another. Sets have traditionally been substantial, changeovers are short enough to keep the night moving and the crowd is small enough that the festival can still feel like a party instead of a temporary city. The social side matters too. Planet Desert Rock has built a reputation around fans, musicians and people from the heavy underground actually hanging out in the same orbit, which is much harder to pull off once an event grows into five-digit attendance. Las Vegas also works unusually well for the format. Since the music starts in the evening, you still get a real trip during the day, whether that means Fremont Street, the Punk Rock Museum, the Mob Museum, the Atomic Museum, hiking outside the city or simply sitting somewhere very still with coffee and questioning the decisions you made after midnight. Planet Desert Rock is not trying to be the biggest rock festival in America. It is trying to be the weekend where 21 carefully chosen bands sound huge in a room that still feels human. FAQs When is Planet Desert Rock 2027? Planet Desert Rock Weekend VII is officially scheduled for January 28 through January 31, 2027. The festival runs across four evenings in Las Vegas. Where will Planet Desert Rock 2027 take place? Planet Desert Rock Weekend VII takes place at The Usual Place at 100 S Maryland Parkway, Suite 110 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue is near the Fremont Street and downtown Las Vegas area. How much are Planet Desert Rock 2027 tickets? Current ticket listings show prices roughly from $140 to $235, with several ticket formats including multi-night passes, VIP packages, individual nights and bundles. Availability can change, so check the official Eventbrite listing for the live price and current ticket options.