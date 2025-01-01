Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 is officially heading back to the Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield in Poland for three huge days: July 29–31. That means three days of rock, punk, metal, reggae, folk, rapcore, electronic music and the kind of collective energy that makes the phrase “music festival” feel almost too small. The lineup remains hidden, but Pol’and’Rock is one of the few festivals where an empty artist poster can still feel like an event. The audience already knows the weekend will be loud, open-hearted and a little gloriously chaotic. The early artist guesses, returning-favorite theories and “who should play next?” conversations have plenty of time to get wonderfully out of control. ➜ The real story: Pol’and’Rock isn’t just another summer festival. It’s one of Europe’s biggest free music gatherings, and the most important ticket in the whole operation is the one nobody has to buy. The official festival newsroom has confirmed that the 33rd edition will run July 29–31, 2027, at the Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield. Admission remains free, while the lineup, daily schedule and pricing for optional comfort services haven’t been announced yet. The result is a guide with one very useful split: the dates and location are official, the admission model is established, and the artist speculation is clearly labeled as speculation. Before the first deep dive, keep an eye on Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals Europe for more big weekends across the continent. Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 Dates Are Official for July 29–31 Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 will take place Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31, at the Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield near Czaplinek in Poland’s West Pomeranian Voivodeship. The dates follow the festival’s familiar end-of-July and early-August rhythm. The 2026 edition ran July 30 through August 1, so 2027 moves one day earlier while staying in the same seasonal window. The Czaplinek-Broczyno site has been the festival’s home since 2022. It’s an airfield setting with room for multiple stages, camping, workshops, nonprofit organizations, food vendors, community spaces and the general festival sprawl that makes Pol’and’Rock feel more like a temporary town than a concert venue. Get the latest on the Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 dates here. What Kind of Music Will the Pol’and’Rock 2027 Lineup Feature? Pol’and’Rock has a wide-open musical identity, but the center of gravity is still loud guitars, big choruses, punk attitude, metal muscle and artists who can turn a huge outdoor crowd into one moving, shouting organism. That’s only the starting point. The festival regularly stretches into reggae, folk, hip-hop, electronic music, alternative pop and experimental territory, with Polish acts and international names sharing the same enormous weekend. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, so the following names are early watchlist guesses, not confirmed bookings. Based on the festival’s history, recent programming and the artists its audience consistently responds to, Dżem, Myslovitz, Nocny Kochanek, Voo Voo and Kwiat Jabłoni are among the strongest Polish possibilities to keep an eye on. On the international side, Skunk Anansie, Gojira and The Prodigy fit the festival’s established mix of recognizable returning favorites, heavy live energy and large-scale crowd appeal. Again, none of those artists has been announced for 2027. Pol’and’Rock’s programming also comes through its selection competitions and its commitment to giving emerging artists a real stage. That means the most exciting name on the final poster may be a band many people haven’t heard yet, which is part of the point. The 2026 edition featured artists including Godsmack, P.O.D., Dropkick Murphys, Kosheen, Eagle-Eye Cherry, Dżem, Myslovitz, Nocny Kochanek and Varius Manx & Kasia Stankiewicz. That lineup gives a pretty good idea of the 2027 range, even though it doesn’t predict who will actually return. Get the latest artist announcements from the official Pol’and’Rock 2027 lineup here. Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 Tickets and Admission Details Here’s the part that makes Pol’and’Rock very different from most major European festivals: general admission is free, and no entry ticket is required. There isn’t a weekend pass, VIP tier or advance-sale queue for access to the festival grounds. You show up, follow the official arrival and safety guidance, and enjoy the concerts without paying an admission charge. Camping in the festival’s standard “wild field” area has also traditionally been free. Optional paid services can include upgraded camping amenities, showers, meals and other comfort-focused extras, but the official 2027 prices and sales details haven’t been announced. That distinction matters. Free admission doesn’t mean every part of the trip is free, so budget for transportation, food, personal camping supplies and any optional services you decide to add. The official site should have the final information about Rock Camp, parking, transport links and festival regulations when those details go live. Get the latest on Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 tickets here. And because there’s no paid ticket transfer system to protect you, be cautious with anyone trying to sell you a fake “Pol’and’Rock ticket.” For entry, you don’t need one. Why Pol’and’Rock Feels Bigger Than a Standard Rock Festival Pol’and’Rock’s scale comes from the combination of music, volunteer culture and complete social overload. The stages matter, but so do the workshops, public conversations, nonprofit organizations, food areas, parades, campsites and strangers who become temporary neighbors by the end of the weekend. The festival was created as a thank-you to the volunteers and supporters of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, and that spirit still shapes the atmosphere. Its official motto, “Love, Friendship, Music,” isn’t just decorative copy. It’s the operating system. There’s also a serious amount of history behind the party. Formerly known as Woodstock Festival Poland, the event has been running since 1995 and has grown into one of Europe’s largest free music festivals, with past attendance reaching hundreds of thousands. That combination is why Pol’and’Rock can feel both enormous and unusually personal. You can spend the afternoon watching a major international band, wander into a conversation at the Academy of Fine Arts, discover a Polish punk group and end the night somewhere in the camping field with people you met twenty minutes earlier. It’s muddy, loud, generous, sometimes chaotic and very much its own thing. If the 2027 lineup lands with the same balance of established names and unexpected discoveries, Czaplinek will once again become one of the most interesting places to be at the end of July. For more festival planning and discovery, visit the Spacelab festival guide, including our guides to Lollapalooza 2027 and Outside Lands 2027. FAQs When is Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027? Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 is officially scheduled for July 29–31, 2027. Where will Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 take place? Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 will take place at the Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield near Czaplinek in Poland’s West Pomeranian Voivodeship. How much are Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 tickets? Admission is free, and no entry ticket is required. Optional paid services such as enhanced camping amenities may be announced later, but 2027 prices aren’t available yet. Has the Pol’and’Rock Festival 2027 lineup been announced? No. The official 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Early names mentioned in this guide are speculative watchlist picks based on the festival’s history and musical profile, not confirmed artists.