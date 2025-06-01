     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
Primavera Sound 2025

DATES: May 29 - June 1

LOCATION: Barcelona, Spain, Europe
 

Primavera Sound has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget!

 

Primavera Sound 2025 has a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!

 

 

Primavera Sound DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Primavera Sound 2025 dates are May 29 - June 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

 

Primavera Sound Lineup

 

The Primavera Sound 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Primavera Sound Tickets

 

Hit the Primavera Sound 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

Primavera Sound Barcelona Live Stream

 

 

Come back here to watch the Primavera Sound Barcelona live stream this weekend!

 

Prime Video day one >

Prime Video day two >

Prime Video day three >

 

Stay updated with everything happening at Primavera Sound live, exclusively, and at no extra cost through the official channel.

 

On each of the three main days, starting at 19:30 CEST, Amazon Music will stream the event from the Parc del Fòrum venue via Prime Video and its Twitch channels.

 

Livestream Lineup

The livestream will have more than 40 shows, including Pulp, The National, PJ Harvey, Justice, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Phoenix, Disclosure, Bikini Kill, Romy, Clipse, Róisín Murphy, Omar Apollo, Yo La Tengo, Ethel Cain, American Football, Dorian Electra and Amyl and the Sniffers.

 

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Primavera Sound.

 

The previous Primavera Sound lineup had Lana Del Rey, Pulp, Sza, Disclosure, Fka Twigs, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey, Arca, Beth Gibbons, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, Deftones, Jai Paul, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou and more.

 

Primavera Sound will be what it does best: a major international music festival on the weekends and an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat program for the rest of the week. That means major music festival on the weekend at Parc del Fòrum, and shows in local clubs too.

 

What You Can Bring To Primavera Sound

What you can and can’t bring to the festival is outlined in the two images below.

 

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 tickets and the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 lineup are below!

 

Primavera Sound Essentials 


Primavera Sound has a new digital ticketing system called AccessTicket. You can download the AccessTicket app on your phone and verify your account. The AccessTicket app is created by Primavera Sound to help you access events quickly and without lines. The app lets you save and validate your tickets, and optionally perform digital identity verification.


Absolutely VITAL essentials are comfortable footwear, a jacket, ear plugs, a hat, sunglasses, water bottle or hydration pack, credit card, ID for alcohol, phone charger (consider a solar phone charger), hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes (sometimes a shower is hard to get) and protein bars for low-cost eating essentials.

 

Stay hydrated! It's likely to be very warm, and with all the dancing and possible alcohol consumption, it's essential to keep yourself hydrated throughout the festival. There are public water fountains at the Parc del Fòrum site, and all drinks are served in reusable plastic cups.


Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 will be your best weekend of the year

 

 

Primavera Sound official playlist

 

 

Primavera Sound 2025 will be like this

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

What Is The Primavera Sound 2025 Location?

 

Primavera Sound is located seaside in the Parc del Fòrum, which is in the southeast part of the Poblenou neighbourhood, between Barcelona and Sant Adrià de Besòs. It's a large outdoor venue with concrete floors and large auditorium areas.

 

 

 

 

What are the Primavera Sound 2025 dates?

 

The Primavera Sound expected Primavera Sound dates are May 29 - June 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound 2025 Schedule

 

The Primavera Sound schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound 2025 Lineup

 

The Primavera Sound lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates!

 

 

The previous Primavera Sound lineup had Lana Del Rey, Pulp, Sza, Disclosure, Fka Twigs, Justice, Mitski, The National, Phoenix, PJ Harvey , Vampire Weekend, Arca, Beth Gibbons , Bikini Kill, Charli Xcx, Clipse, Deftones, Jai Paul, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou, Rels B, Troye Sivan and more.

 

 

The Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup before that had Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more.

     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
