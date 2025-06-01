Primavera Sound 2025

Stay updated with everything happening at Primavera Sound live, exclusively, and at no extra cost through the official channel.
On each of the three main days, starting at 19:30 CEST, Amazon Music will stream the event from the Parc del Fòrum venue via Prime Video and its Twitch channels.
Livestream Lineup
The livestream will have more than 40 shows, including Pulp, The National, PJ Harvey, Justice, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Phoenix, Disclosure, Bikini Kill, Romy, Clipse, Róisín Murphy, Omar Apollo, Yo La Tengo, Ethel Cain, American Football, Dorian Electra and Amyl and the Sniffers.
The previous Primavera Sound lineup had Lana Del Rey, Pulp, Sza, Disclosure, Fka Twigs, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey, Arca, Beth Gibbons, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, Deftones, Jai Paul, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou and more.
Primavera Sound will be what it does best: a major international music festival on the weekends and an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat program for the rest of the week. That means major music festival on the weekend at Parc del Fòrum, and shows in local clubs too.
What You Can Bring To Primavera Sound
What you can and can’t bring to the festival is outlined in the two images below.
Primavera Sound has a new digital ticketing system called AccessTicket. You can download the AccessTicket app on your phone and verify your account. The AccessTicket app is created by Primavera Sound to help you access events quickly and without lines. The app lets you save and validate your tickets, and optionally perform digital identity verification.
Stay hydrated! It's likely to be very warm, and with all the dancing and possible alcohol consumption, it's essential to keep yourself hydrated throughout the festival. There are public water fountains at the Parc del Fòrum site, and all drinks are served in reusable plastic cups.
Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 will be your best weekend of the year
Primavera Sound is located seaside in the Parc del Fòrum, which is in the southeast part of the Poblenou neighbourhood, between Barcelona and Sant Adrià de Besòs. It's a large outdoor venue with concrete floors and large auditorium areas.
The Primavera Sound lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
The Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup before that had Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more.
