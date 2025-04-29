Project Glow is a new festival experience from Insomniac Events! It has a lineup of Trance, Progressive House, Dubstep, Glitch, Trap Music, Electro, Electro House, Psytrance, Future Bass and more. Check back for updates on Project Glow 2025.

The expected Project Glow dates for 2025 are April 26 - 27, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous event. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Project Glow 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Project Glow 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The previous previous Project Glow lineup had Illenium, Lane 8, Zedd, Rezz, Said The Sky, Nora En Pure, Trpyboi, Deorro and more.

2025 will be the fourth year for Project Glow as a music festival. It's expected that over 50 artists will performed on three different stages.