     
 
Spacelab
Project Glow 2025
Start Date: April 26
End Date: April 27
Washington DC, USA
 

Project Glow is a new festival experience from Insomniac Events! It has a lineup of Trance, Progressive House, Dubstep, Glitch, Trap Music, Electro, Electro House, Psytrance, Future Bass and more. Check back for updates on Project Glow 2025.

 

 

Project Glow DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Project Glow dates for 2025 are April 26 - 27, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous event. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

 

Project Glow Lineup

The Project Glow 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Project Glow Tickets

 

Hit the Project Glow 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

PROJECT GLOW TICKETS
 
PROJECT GLOW TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

The previous previous Project Glow lineup had Illenium, Lane 8, Zedd, Rezz, Said The Sky, Nora En Pure, Trpyboi, Deorro and more.

 

2025 will be the fourth year for Project Glow as a music festival. It's expected that over 50 artists will performed on three different stages.

 

What Is The Project Glow 2025 Location?

 

Project Glow is located at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington DC.

 

RFK Festival Grounds are located at 2400 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20003. The Project Glow hours are usually 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

 

Washington DC is known for its underground clubbing scene, which often features local DJs and artists playing cutting-edge electronic music. This makes it an ideal location for Project Glow.

 

What are the Project Glow 2025 dates?

 

Project Glow 2025 Schedule

 

The Project Glow schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Project Glow 2025 Lineup

 

The Project Glow lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
