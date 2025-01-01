Reading Festival 2026

August 20 – 23 • Richfield Avenue, Reading, England

Essentials

Dates: August 20 – 23, 2026

Genres: Rock, Indie, Alternative, Punk, Metal, Hip-Hop, Dance, Electronic

Status: Dates confirmed

Tickets

Reading Festival 2026 general tickets are on sale.

Options include Weekend Tickets with camping access from Thursday, Weekend Tickets.

There's also Early Entry for Wednesday, and Day Tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (no camping).

Lineup

Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates.

Daily schedules and set times will be added when announced.

Travel & Map

Location: The Reading Festival is located at Richfield Avenue in Reading, England.

The site is sometimes referred to as Little John's Farm, near the town center on the River Thames.

Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect performances from mid-day until late night.

Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.