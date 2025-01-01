Essentials
Dates: August 20 – 23, 2026
Genres: Rock, Indie, Alternative, Punk, Metal, Hip-Hop, Dance, Electronic
Status: Dates confirmed
August 20 – 23 • Richfield Avenue, Reading, England
Dates: August 20 – 23, 2026
Genres: Rock, Indie, Alternative, Punk, Metal, Hip-Hop, Dance, Electronic
Status: Dates confirmed
Reading Festival 2026 general tickets are on sale.
Options include Weekend Tickets with camping access from Thursday, Weekend Tickets.
There's also Early Entry for Wednesday, and Day Tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (no camping).Get Tickets
Link goes to the official site.
Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates.
Daily schedules and set times will be added when announced.
Location: The Reading Festival is located at Richfield Avenue in Reading, England.
The site is sometimes referred to as Little John's Farm, near the town center on the River Thames.
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
Age: All ages welcome; under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect performances from mid-day until late night.
Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.