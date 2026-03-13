The Rock Boat 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

The Rock Boat 2027 is officially sailing February 2-7 aboard Norwegian Jewel, taking five nights of live rock music from Miami to Key West and Cozumel before heading back to Florida. The lineup is already out, the cabins are already on sale and some categories are already sold out, so this isn't one of those festival guides where almost everything still lives in rumor land. ➜ The real story: The Rock Boat isn't really a cruise with concerts added to it. It's a music festival that just happens to put the stages, hotel rooms, bars, restaurants and afterparty on the same ship. The 2027 sailing is The Rock Boat XXVI, the 26th edition of the long-running festival at sea created around Sister Hazel and Sixthman. What started in 2001 as a much smaller fan cruise has grown into a full floating festival with multiple venues, artist collaborations and the kind of fan-to-artist proximity that's almost impossible to recreate at a normal festival. For 2027, WALK THE MOON, Switchfoot, Better Than Ezra, American Authors, Barns Courtney, The 502s, The Strumbellas and Red Wanting Blue are among the biggest announced names, with Sister Hazel once again anchoring the whole thing. The Rock Boat 2027 Dates Are Official for February 2-7 The Rock Boat XXVI officially runs February 2-7, 2027. It's a five-night round-trip sailing from Miami aboard Norwegian Jewel. The route includes Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico, with sea days mixed into the itinerary. That gives The Rock Boat a completely different rhythm from a normal festival because the scenery changes while the music keeps going. The ship itself becomes the venue. Instead of bouncing between fields and tents, you're moving between theaters, lounges, deck stages, bars and common spaces while the festival travels with you. The Rock Boat 2027 Lineup Is Already Official The Rock Boat 2027 lineup is already in place, which makes this guide a lot less speculative than most 2027 festival pages. WALK THE MOON, Switchfoot, Better Than Ezra, American Authors, Barns Courtney, The 502s, The Strumbellas and Red Wanting Blue lead the announced lineup alongside longtime host Sister Hazel. The deeper bill currently includes The Paradox, Hero The Band, Bombargo, Mother Road Sons, Kristy Lee, LOVESWEAT, Tobacco Road, Brother Elsey, Kids In America, Graham Good & The Painters, Brian Fechino & The Risky Beavers, Jettee, StopGap Solution, Carrie Brockwell, A Brother's Fountain, Kyndle Wylde, Raynes and Shut Up & Dance. The exact performance schedule isn't out yet. The Rock Boat says it hopes to release a schedule preview around four to eight weeks before sailing, so the detailed set-time puzzle will come much closer to February. One of the big differences here is that the lineup isn't limited to normal festival sets. The Rock Boat is built around artist collaborations and unexpected combinations, and Sixthman says planned collaborations will begin appearing on the schedule at least 60 days before sailing. The Rock Boat 2027 Tickets and Cabin Prices The Rock Boat doesn't sell a simple festival wristband. Your cabin reservation is effectively your ticket, accommodations and cruise booking rolled into one purchase. The public on-sale began March 13, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET. Booking is open now, but cabin availability has already started tightening in several categories. Current official Interior pricing starts at $1,865 per person, and Oceanview starts at $2,085 per person. Balcony First Available starts at $2,785 per person. Club Balcony Suites are currently listed as sold out, with the category originally starting at $2,885 per person. Higher suite categories are also sold out at the moment. The posted prices include $340 per person in taxes and fees. Daily onboard service charges and optional spending such as alcohol, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, excursions and travel to Miami can add more to the final trip price. Check the official The Rock Boat pricing page for the latest cabin inventory because this is one of those situations where availability can change much faster than the basic festival information. What Does First Available Mean for The Rock Boat? The Rock Boat uses a First Available system when specific cabin inventory gets tight. It isn't a traditional waiting list. You book the available category and Sixthman assigns the specific room later if inventory can be matched. First Available can apply to Interior, Oceanview or Porthole and Balcony categories. Sixthman says guests still get access to payment plans, travel protection and the same onboard experience while waiting for the cabin assignment. That system matters for 2027 because several standard room categories have already sold through while First Available inventory remains part of the booking mix. Norwegian Jewel Is Basically the Festival Grounds Norwegian Jewel is doing a lot more work here than just getting everyone from Miami to Mexico. For five nights, the ship becomes the entire festival campus. There are multiple performance spaces plus lounges, bars, pools, hot tubs, restaurants, a casino and other ship amenities. That gives the event room for headline sets, smaller shows, collaborations, meet and greets and late-night moments without everyone having to leave the venue. The ship also changes the social part of the festival. Artists and fans are sharing the same floating environment for days, which is a big reason The Rock Boat has developed such a devoted returning community. Why The Rock Boat Feels Different From a Normal Festival The Rock Boat goes back to 2001, when Sister Hazel and Sixthman launched the concept as a much smaller music cruise. Wikipedia describes the original sailing as a partial charter with roughly 400 fans, and Sixthman's own history traces the idea back to the same period. The formula worked because it solved something normal concerts can't really solve: time. Instead of watching a band for 90 minutes and heading home, fans and artists are part of the same multi-day trip. That creates the collaborations, accidental encounters and very late nights that have become part of The Rock Boat mythology. You're still going for the bands, but the selling point is the world that forms around them once everybody is on the same ship. And that's probably the easiest way to understand The Rock Boat XXVI. It's not trying to compete with a giant field festival by being bigger. It's trying to make the distance between the music, the artists and the audience much smaller. FAQs When is The Rock Boat 2027? The Rock Boat XXVI is officially scheduled for February 2-7, 2027 aboard Norwegian Jewel. Where does The Rock Boat 2027 sail? The Rock Boat 2027 sails round trip from Miami with stops in Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico. Who is on The Rock Boat 2027 lineup? The official lineup includes Sister Hazel, WALK THE MOON, Switchfoot, Better Than Ezra, American Authors, Barns Courtney, The 502s, The Strumbellas, Red Wanting Blue and a large supporting lineup. How much are The Rock Boat 2027 tickets? Current official prices start at $1,865 per person for Interior cabins, $2,085 for Oceanview and $2,785 for Balcony First Available. Prices include $340 per person in taxes and fees, while some cabin categories are already sold out.