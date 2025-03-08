   
 
Spacelab
Rolling Loud in California is the ultimate hip-hop festival, bringing the biggest names in rap to stages all over the world.

 

Rolling Loud California happens in Inglewood at Hollywood Park, right next to SoFi Stadium. It’s a massive outdoor space with plenty of room for big stages, wild crowds, and nonstop energy.

 

It started in Miami and blew up fast, with festivals in L.A., New York, and even overseas.

 

The lineup is always stacked—big names like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi, plus a solid mix of up-and-coming artists. If rap is your thing, this is the spot.

 

 

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

 

 

Rolling Loud isn't a laid-back festival—it’s all about high-energy performances, massive crowds, and bass that hits deep.

 

The expected Rolling Loud dates for 2026 are March 12 -15, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates when they become official.

 

The production is next-level, the visuals go crazy, and the whole vibe just feels like the center of hip-hop culture.

 

Picture thousands of people packed together, jumping, shouting lyrics, and throwing hands up while pyro and lights explode around them.

 

It’s chaos in the best way, and if you’re in the crowd, you’re part of the moment.

 

Rolling Loud California Lineup

 

The Rolling Loud lineup for 2026 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

