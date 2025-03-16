Rolling Loud 2025 is set to kick off the spring festival season with a lineup of Hip-Hop and alternative music! Rolling Loud is three continuous days of performances featuring rap icons and local legends.

Here's the latest news on Rolling Loud in 2025:

Rolling Loud DATES AND LOCATION

The expected Rolling Loud dates are March 13 -16, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The festival's location is usually at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, which is a city in southwestern Los Angeles County, California.

ROLLING LOUD Lineup

The Rolling Loud lineup for 2025 hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates.

ROLLING LOUD TICKETS

You can usually get Rolling Loud tickets in General Admission, GA+, VIP and VIP Plus packages. Single-day and weekend tickets are offered.

Hit the buttons below below for ticket prices and access to passes:

Rolling Loud was started by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. It began as a one-day show in Miami, and has grown to include events in California, Europe and more.

Los Angeles has a long and rich history in the Hip-Hop and rap music genres, so it makes a good location for the 2024 version of Rolling Loud. Rolling Loud is the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world.

The festival’s rise to world dominance, evolving into a major force in hip-hop, giving a big stage for presence rap’s biggest names.

Rolling Loud was first held in Miami, Florida, and has since expanded to other locations such as Los Angeles, California and Europe.

From its inaugural festival in Miami, Rolling Loud has morphed into a powerhouse in the hip-hop community, offering a huge platform for the genre's leading artists and introducing future superstars.

Hit the Rolling Loud 2025 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

The festival features a lineup of popular and up-and-coming Hip-Hop and rap artists, and is known for its energetic atmosphere and large crowds.

Tips for planning your ROLLING LOUD trip:

Start planning early : Rolling Loud 2025 tickets will sell quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.





Decide on your budget : Rolling Loud can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.





Choose your accommodations : There are a variety of hotel options available near the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.





Create a packing list : Be sure to pack for the hot Los Angeles weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.





Plan your must-see shows : With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.





With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly. Download the Rolling Loud app : The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.

The previous Rolling Loud lineup had Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Manaj, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, YG & Tyga, $uicideboy$, Don Oliver, Party Next Door, Summer Walker and more.

If you like Rolling Loud Germany, you should check out Rolling Loud Miami, Rolling Loud Europe and Rolling Loud Germany.

Rolling Loud 2025 Schedule

The Rolling Loud schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.