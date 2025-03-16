Rolling Loud 2025 is set to kick off the spring festival season with a lineup of Hip-Hop and alternative music! Rolling Loud is three continuous days of performances featuring rap icons and local legends.
Here's the latest news on Rolling Loud in 2025:
Rolling Loud DATES AND LOCATION
The expected Rolling Loud dates are March 13 -16, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The festival's location is usually at Hollywood Park in Inglewood,
which is a city in southwestern Los Angeles County, California.
ROLLING LOUD Lineup
The Rolling Loud lineup for 2025 hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates.
ROLLING LOUD TICKETS
You can usually get Rolling Loud tickets in General Admission, GA+, VIP and VIP Plus packages. Single-day and weekend tickets are offered.
Rolling Loud was started by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. It began as a one-day show in Miami, and has grown to include events in California, Europe and more.
Los Angeles has a long and rich history in the Hip-Hop and rap music genres, so it makes a good location for the 2024 version of Rolling Loud. Rolling Loud is the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world.
