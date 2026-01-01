Rolling Loud California 2027

Festival Essentials Rolling Loud in California is the ultimate hip-hop festival, bringing the biggest names in rap to stages all over the world. Rolling Loud isn't a laid-back festival: it’s all about high-energy performances, massive crowds, and bass that hits deep. The production is next-level, the visuals go crazy, and the whole vibe feels like the center of hip-hop culture. Expected dates are March 13–14, 2027. 2026 was canceled, so 2027 dates are not confirmed. Age restriction: All ages for GA/GA+, 18+ for VIP/VIP Munchies.

Tickets Get Tickets Tickets typically start around $179 for GA, $499 for VIP and $799 for VIP Munchies. Pricing and on-sale dates have not been announced yet. Check back for updates. Getting Rolling Loud tickets can be challenging due to high demand and rapid sell-outs.

Lineup The lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates to see when the lineup is released. The lineup is typically announced The music focuses on hip hop and R&B, but mostly hip hop. The Rolling Loud lineup is typically announced in early January. The lineup is always stacked: past lineups have included big names like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Destroy Lonely, and BossMan Dlow, plus a solid mix of up-and-coming artists. If rap is your thing, this is the spot. Past lineup artists include Future, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Post Malone, J. Cole.