Rolling Loud California 2027

Festival Essentials
Rolling Loud in California is the ultimate hip-hop festival, bringing the biggest names in rap to stages all over the world.
Rolling Loud isn't a laid-back festival: it’s all about high-energy performances, massive crowds, and bass that hits deep. The production is next-level, the visuals go crazy, and the whole vibe feels like the center of hip-hop culture.
Expected dates are March 13–14, 2027. 2026 was canceled, so 2027 dates are not confirmed. Age restriction: All ages for GA/GA+, 18+ for VIP/VIP Munchies.
Tickets
Get Tickets
Tickets typically start around $179 for GA, $499 for VIP and $799 for VIP Munchies.
Pricing and on-sale dates have not been announced yet. Check back for updates.
Getting Rolling Loud tickets can be challenging due to high demand and rapid sell-outs.
Lineup
The lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates to see when the lineup is released. The lineup is typically announced
The music focuses on hip hop and R&B, but mostly hip hop.
The Rolling Loud lineup is typically announced in early January.
The lineup is always stacked: past lineups have included big names like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Destroy Lonely, and BossMan Dlow, plus a solid mix of up-and-coming artists. If rap is your thing, this is the spot.
Past lineup artists include Future, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Post Malone, J. Cole.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
It's usually located at Hollywood Park Grounds (adjacent to SoFi Stadium). The address is SoFi Stadium 1011 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90305