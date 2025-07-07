Rolling Loud Europe is THE hip hop music festival of the summer festival season with a lineup of Hip-Hop and alternative music at Racino in Ebreichsdorf on the outer edge of the Austrian capital of Vienna in Europe. Check back for updates on Rolling Loud Europe 2025.

The expected Rolling Loud Europe 2025 dates are July 4 - 6, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Rolling Loud Europe is located at Racino in Ebreichsdorf.

The Rolling Loud Europe 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Rolling Loud is the largest Hip Hop festival in the world and it's a three-day event.

The festival features a lineup of popular and up-and-coming Hip-Hop and rap artists, and is known for its energetic atmosphere and large crowds.

The previous Rolling Loud Europe lineup had Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Playboi Carti, Gunna, Ice Spice, Offset, Don Toliver, Shirin David, Cheif Keef, Sexy Red and more.