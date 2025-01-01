SXSW is part festival, part conference, part industry schmooze-fest where you can catch the next breakout band, hear a startup pitch that might change the world, and maybe stumble into a secret show with an artist who will headline arenas next year.

SXSW 2027 Essentials

SXSW is one of the most unique festivals in the world. Instead of one giant venue, the entire city of Austin becomes the festival. Music venues, bars, theaters, conference halls and pop-up stages across downtown all turn into official SXSW locations.

SXSW is part festival, part conference, part industry schmooze-fest, where you can catch the next breakout band, hear a startup pitch that might actually change the world, and maybe—just maybe—stumble into a secret show with an artist who will be headlining arenas next year.

It’s not just about big-name headliners or buzzy indie films. The real magic of SXSW comes from the conversations and chance encounters where musicians, filmmakers, founders and fans all end up in the same room.

SXSW 2027 Lineup

The SXSW 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates when the artists and speakers are revealed.

SXSW is known for highlighting emerging artists and industry buzz acts across indie rock, electronic, hip-hop, experimental music and global sounds.

Past SXSW lineups have featured artists who later became huge names including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and countless breakout indie bands.

The first SXSW lineup announcements are typically released in January.

SXSW 2027 Tickets

Check Tickets

Tickets for SXSW come in the form of festival badges that grant access to different parts of the event.

Badge tiers typically include:

Platinum Badge — usually $1,165+

Interactive Badge — usually $785+

Film & TV Badge — usually $700+

Music Badge — usually $475+

These prices are based on previous years and may change for SXSW 2027.

Early bird presale badges are usually available months before the event and can significantly reduce the cost.

Official ticket information will be available through the SXSW website.

Travel & Map

SXSW takes place across dozens of venues throughout Austin rather than a single festival ground. The city itself becomes the event space.

Most festival activity is concentrated around downtown Austin and the Red River cultural district.

Travel guidance, maps and venue schedules will be released closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare guidance is expected to be announced once the official schedule is published.

More SXSW Updates

Check back for updates on the SXSW 2027 lineup, speakers, film premieres and music showcases as announcements begin to roll out.