Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2025: Beach Days, Big Waves, and Even Bigger Tunes

  
     
   
  Images by Sea.Hear.Now  
     
 

Sea.Hear.Now is the ultimate beachside music festival—think big vibes, salty air, and killer live music right on the Jersey Shore in Asbury Park.

 

It’s got that perfect mix of rock, indie, and surf culture, all wrapped up in a weekend of sun, sand, and sound. It's happening September 13-14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

 

Oh, and there’s actual surfing happening while the bands play, which is pretty wild.

 

Check Sea.Hear.Now tickets:

 

 


Two words: unreal atmosphere. You’ve got massive artists performing with the ocean as their backdrop, plus an actual surf contest happening alongside the music.

 

The crowd’s got that laid-back, East Coast-meets-surf-town energy, and the whole thing just feels effortlessly cool—like a beach day that happens to have an A-list soundtrack.

 

Hozier’s soulful folk-rock will hit different with an ocean breeze, especially Take Me to Church and Eat Your Young. LCD Soundsystem turns the beach into a dancefloor—picture Dance Yrself Clean dropping as the crowd goes wild. Alabama Shakes brings raw, bluesy energy, with Brittany Howard’s powerhouse vocals shaking the boardwalk.

 

 

Sunday cranks up the energy with Blink-182, because nothing beats screaming All the Small Things on the shore. Lenny Kravitz delivers rockstar swagger, and Sublime’s reggae-rock vibes will soundtrack the waves.

 

With Public Enemy, TV on the Radio, Spoon, and more, plus a live surf competition, Sea.Hear.Now 2025 is set to be unreal.


Imagine standing barefoot in the sand, drink in hand, catching a sunset set from one of your favorite bands while waves crash in the background.

 

Between sets, you wander through art installations, grab some solid festival eats (think boardwalk classics but leveled up), and watch surfers absolutely shred in the water.

 

Whether you’re moshing up front or just vibing on the sand, Sea.Hear.Now is straight-up one of the best ways to close out summer.

 

Sea.Hear.Now 2025 Lineup

 

 

